Nerimbera in the hunt for top-four spot

YOUNG GUN: Lachlan Riley, pictured in action against Frenchville on Saturday night, has been performing well for Nerimbera this season.

FOOTBALL: Coach Bevan Dingley says Nerimbera is "not far off the mark” and could well be pushing for a top-four spot come season's end.

The Magpies have recorded a win over reigning champions Clinton this year and been in the mix against Cap Coast, going down just 2-nil in both outings against the competition leaders.

They were beaten 5-nil by Frenchville on Saturday but Dingley said their commitment could not be questioned.

"You're never happy losing 5-nil but the effort the boys are putting in is well above average,” he said.

"On our day, we go very well.

"We try to play good football all the time and we're not far off the mark.

Soccer: Nerimbera's GK William Thomson. Allan Reinikka ROK220619asoccer3

"I'm very proud of the boys. It's a credit to their work rate and their belief in each other.

"We're confident that we could well be knocking on a top four position by the end of the regular season.”

Dingley said the team, which has six players aged under 18, was being well led by experienced campaigners such as Michael Cay, Israel Da Mata Souza and Jimmy Mcintyre.

Cay has moved from an attacking role to the backline to be more involved in and better control games.

Dingley said Da Mata Souza and Mcintyre were proving very effective in attack and captain Ben Dingley was working tirelessly in the midfield.

Soccer: Nerimbera's Michael Cay. Allan Reinikka ROK220619asoccer2

He was also impressed with young trio Lachlan Riley, Sam Boldeman and Toby Richardson.

The coach is excited by the team's progression.

"They know that something good is just around the corner and they keep working towards that,” he said.

Nerimbera hosts Clinton this weekend in what Dingley knows will be a tough contest.

"We know we've got our work cut out for us but if we can approach this game the way we have our others we're a good chance of coming away with it.”