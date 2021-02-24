Nervous Commodore driver was visibly shaking when pulled over

A motorist weaving in and out of traffic caught the attention of police and the man was visibly shaking and sweating when pulled over.

Christopher Michael Whitley, 23, was nervous and had drug paraphernalia in his car which landed him in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 23.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug, a drug utensil and a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said police were patrolling Berserker on September 15 when they observed Whitely pull out in front of them at 2.35pm and weave in and out of traffic.

He said they intercepted him on Clanfield St.

Mr Boyd said Whitley was visibly shaking and had sweat on his forehead.

He said the defendant told police he was nervous due to police presence.

Police searched his Commodore, finding 0.9g of marijuana in a small black bag on the front passenger seat, along with a glass pipe that had partially burnt crystal substance on it, a machete behind the driver’s seat and a knife in the glove box.

Whitley told police the machete was for work purposes, however he was unemployed and living out of his car at the time of intercept, defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said.

He said Whitley had issues with his family over his drug use, which the court heard he had been sentenced to probation in the past over, including one time when he was found with 20 MDMA tablets.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Whitley $900 and convictions were recorded for the drugs and pipe only.