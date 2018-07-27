COURT STAR: Adrianne Greenhalgh playing for the Capricorn Claws against the Marlin Coast Marlins.

COURT STAR: Adrianne Greenhalgh playing for the Capricorn Claws against the Marlin Coast Marlins. Allan Reinikka ROK260518anetball

NETBALL: Biloela-born teenager Adrianne Greenhalgh has been tearing up the netball courts across Queensland with the Capricorn Claws.

Unfortunately Greenhalgh had to sit out the last round due to an injury. She landed on her knee in a collision at the Uni Games earlier this month and did her posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) and an old tear was found in her meniscus.

Greenhalgh is still being assessed for the injury but it does not look as though it will require surgery at this stage.

Greenhalgh was still exhilarated as she reflecting on the season

On and off the court she has made friendships and talked about how close the squad became.

"It was amazing, it was just awesome,” she said.

"Once you have got to this level it is addictive, you can't get enough of it.”

The first round was a bit of a shock, Greenhalgh said, as she discovered the level the teams were at.

But the Claws worked at it and brought their skill up.

"We went away and trained hard and knew what we were in for,” she said.

"We gave it all we had and we won a game.”

The experience Greenhalgh has gained from playing at this level is indescribable and her netball skills have increased immeasurably.

"Playing with people who are better than you, you have to step it up,” she said.

TOP SQUAD: The 2018 Capricorn Claws netball team with coach Zoe Seibold. Greenhalgh is second from left in the front. Contributed

Greenhalgh couldn't speak more highly of her coach, Zoe Seibold.

Seibold pushed Greenhalgh to get out of her comfort zone and play in a position she doesn't normally play in.

Greenhalgh was taken from goal defence to wing defence.

"She did everything to teach me, she did extra sessions, every time I asked a question she came back to me with a million answers,” Greenhalgh said.

"She really pushed me.”

Greenhalgh said the new position makes her have to think a lot more.

"It is a completely different game when you're in the centre court,” she said.

"Goal defence owns my heart because I have been playing forever but wing defence is interesting and I am learning to love it.”

Greenhalgh's netball career this year isn't over just yet either.

She was selected with one other player from the Capricorn Claws, Yasmin Ramsay, to play for the Queensland Country side in Netball Queensland's inaugural City versus Country 18U Series.

It was a role she didn't see coming.

"One minute I got injured and then I got told I was accepted for the games.”

Greenhalgh isn't concerned her injury will hold her back.

"I know I am good with rehab and I can recover quickly,” she said.

She can't wait to see the next level at the City versus Country series and learn from the coaches and other players.

When she isn't playing sport, Greenhalgh is learning about it.

The 18-year-old is in her first year of exercise science at CQUniversity.

She hopes it might lead to work as a health and physical education teacher or conditioner coach in the future.

Eventually she hopes to own her own business.

"I am loving it, it is very interesting and it is everything I love, sport and nutrition,” she said.

Greenhalgh hopes to be back in the Capricorn Claws squad again next year.

"I will definitely be trialling again,” she said.