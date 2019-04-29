Netball carnival prepares young talent for 2019 season

NETBALL: Jardine Park was packed over the weekend as 26 netball teams from Rockhampton, Gladstone, Biloela, Emerald and Cap Coast met for the first Representative Netball Red Rooster Carnival of the season.

For a lot of the young women playing in the Under 12-15 field, it was their first time playing representative level netball.

Each age group has two divisions, development and state, and different age groups and divisions were put up against each other to broaden the playing experience.

Carnival spokeswoman, Gisele Vaz De Miranda said because of the large amount of debutantes, organisers opted to not have any presentations for winners of each age group and division.

"We wanted to get all of the rep teams ready for other events they will play at over the year,” she said.

"Being the start of season, we are unsure where everyone is at with their skill levels within their division and age groups - that's why it was best not to have awards.”

Organisers were rapt with the turnout and the 2019 carnival attracted four more teams than previous years.

Players and organisers were kept busy as the weekend hosted 115 games played over two days on five courts.