NETBALL: Rocky young-gun gets a Queensland call-up

GAME ON: Sullivans Carnival convenor Leesa Friske with the Shearer twins Katelyn (left) who will coach the Frenchville Monkeys in Junior F Division 2 and Isabelle (right) who will play with the TCC Titans in senior A this weekend.

NETBALL: Most 16-year-olds probably spent the last eight weeks relaxing, hanging out with friends, and gorging on Christmas lunches and subsequent leftovers, but for Rockhampton’s Isabelle Shearer, it was spent on a gruelling strength and conditioning regimen.

her representative netball CV is starting to look more like a novella as she works hard to add yet another outing in Queensland colours to the list.

At just 16, Shearer will be heading into her second year as part of the Under 17 Queensland Squad.

In 2019 she was selected in two Australian squads – The national under 17 team and the Australian Tall Timbers side which saw her and 11 others nationwide travel to the Australian Institute of Sports in Canberra.

Shearer has also played for Queensland’s Open Schoolgirls team, The Rockhampton Claws under 16 team, The TCC Titans Senior A side, and Frenchville netball club when she’s not on State or National duty.

This year poses another challenge for the youngster who’s packed schedule would match any elite sportsperson’s in the country as she heads into her final year of high school.

At 190cm or 6ft 2 inches on the old scale, it’s easy to see why the young talent is a dominating her age group at the state and national level.

Shearer’s current selection in the selection Queensland Squad requires a demanding training regimen as well as weekly travel to Brisbane for training with the team.

Her mother Sue said the training had been intense, but they were already seeing results for the hard work.

“Some coaches are already asking here when she’ll be moving down (to Brisbane),” Sue said.

Luckily, Shearer plans to move down for University next year where she can further ingrain herself into the national netball circuit.

According to Sue, her daughter is one of very few rural Queenslanders to be playing at such a high and consistent state level.

Despite this, Sue says Netball Queensland are very accommodating to her work, travel and study commitments.