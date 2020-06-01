Netballer has fire in the belly

Firebirds defender Kim Jenner is ready to make her mark when the Super Netball season commences. Pics Adam Head

QUEENSLAND Firebirds defender Kim Jenner aims to hit the ground running with Super Netball players permitted to resume training in groups as of Monday.

The eight domestic franchises have been in lockdown for more than two months after they were forced to cut short pre-season training due the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled to start on May 2, the competition will now commence on August 1, and include the full fixture of 14 rounds, running through to November.

Super Netball chief executive Chris Symington confirmed on Sunday full practice would recommence later this month but players would be permitted to train in groups from Monday.

"We're all really excited to get out there and play some netball," Jenner said.

"We're definitely ready to get back into things.

"Very jealous that the NRL was able to start … we're now biting at the bit."

Kim Jenner clashes with Lightning rival Cara Koenen in 2019. (Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Jenner had returned to her home town of Townsville during the COVID-19 lockdown and relied on Firebirds captain Gabi Simpson - a renowned hard taskmaster - to help keep her fitness levels up, doing workouts via Zoom.

"She certainly helps you stay motivated," Jenner said.

The 22-year-old goal keeper was also able to use the time to pay it forward by trying to inspire local netballers, helping conduct live-streamed clinics with her old club Saints and also film a few videos to share with the wider netball community.

"It's important to keep the young girls interested, keep them active," Jenner said. "They would be missing netball just as much as we would."

Kim Jenner and Firebirds teammate Tara Hinchliffe. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

Jenner plans to form a formidable defensive combination with goal defender Tara Hinchliffe, the pair promising much following the recent retirements of Laura Geitz and Laura Clemesha.

The defenders have been soaking up as much wisdom from Firebirds great Geitz, who had been assisting in training before the shutdown.

"It's been incredible experience working with Laura," Jenner said.

"We're going to take all the knowledge that we've learnt from her and build it into our own games."