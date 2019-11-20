Netballers vie for place in region academy

Zarly Manwaring was among the players who took part in the Capricorn Region Academy development camp in Rockhampton at the weekend. Picture: JANN HOULEY

NETBALL : Seventy-two aspiring youngsters hit the court at the weekend, deter­mined to secure a place in the Capricorn Region Academy.

That number has been reduced to 25, with the academy squad for 2020 to be announced in coming days.

Grace Howard in action at CQUniversity.

Coach Barb Ahmat was impressed with what she saw from the players aged 14 to 16 who came from centres as far afield as Barcaldine.

She said the two-day development camp at CQUniversity included strength and conditioning, skills sessions and match play.

“What I was most impressed with was the work rate of the athletes there; everybody tried their hardest,” she said.

Ellie Williams.

Ahmat was confident the 2020 squad would be “quite impressive”.

“We’ve got some good height and some really good speed on the court as well,” she said. ”We will have all areas of the court well covered, from defence to centre court and shooters.”

Ahmat said academy members would attend four training camps next year, with the first to be held in February.

“We will also be implemen­ting network coaches next year where each association that has academy athletes will have a network coach appointed to work with them in their home association,” she said.

Teearna Cora at the weekend camp.

The academy has been operating for more than five years and Ahmat said it was working well.

“Every athlete selected in the Capricorn Claws 16-and-under side for this year’s state championships came from the academy,” she said.

“Underneath the academy we have the regional development squad for players aged 12 and 13. We held trials for that in Emerald in October and 35 athletes were picked from the 90 who took part. We’re getting huge numbers and we certainly have a good base of talent to work with.”