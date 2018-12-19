Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Merlin’s beard — that’s a lot of Harry Potter screen time.
Merlin’s beard — that’s a lot of Harry Potter screen time.
TV

Netflix drops major Harry Potter news

by Bronte Coy
19th Dec 2018 9:12 AM

MUGGLES - prepare for a magical summer.

Just days after Stan announced a major deal with Disney - which saw the company's best live-action and animated films and TV shows added to the service - rival streaming service Netflix has offered up a major surprise of its own.

The entire Harry Potter collection will be available to watch from January 15 - meaning hours of uninterrupted quality time with Harry, Hermione, Ron and the world of wizardry and witchcraft.

All eight films will be released via Netflix - Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets, Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, Harry Potter And The Order Of Phoenix, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Part 2.

 

Merlin’s beard — that’s a lot of Harry Potter screen time.
Merlin’s beard — that’s a lot of Harry Potter screen time.

It's just under a month until they're all available - and fans are riddikulus-ly (sorry) excited:

editors picks harry potter netflix news

Top Stories

    Highly respected Rocky professional takes Beef's top job

    premium_icon Highly respected Rocky professional takes Beef's top job

    Business Beef Australia announces new CEO following Denis Cox's departure after serving two terms.

    • 19th Dec 2018 9:32 AM
    First steps taken to re-open major Mount Morgan attraction

    premium_icon First steps taken to re-open major Mount Morgan attraction

    Council News Getting people back to the Fireclay Caverns top priority for council

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    Bumbling cocaine dealers try selling to each other

    premium_icon Bumbling cocaine dealers try selling to each other

    News Old habits die hard in cocaine plan slip-up

    Local Partners