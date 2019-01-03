Birdbox challenge sparks Netflix warning

Sandra Bullock stars as a mother getting her children to safety from an apocalyptic monster in new Netflix film, Bird Box. Picture: Supplied/Netflix

Sandra Bullock stars as a mother getting her children to safety from an apocalyptic monster in new Netflix film, Bird Box. Picture: Supplied/Netflix

NETFLIX'S latest smash hit Bird Box initially caused a stir for it's jawdropping, graphic scenes and intense storyline.

Now the streaming platform has had to warn fans against trying a dangerous game, inspired by the grim movie, at home.

Sandra Bullock stars as a mother getting her children to safety from an apocalyptic monster in new Netflix film, Bird Box. Picture: Supplied/Netflix

As the Sandra Bullock movie's popularity continues to grow, Netflix US has issued a warning to people attempting the "Bird Box Challenge."

If you haven't seen the movie, we won't spoil it for you.

But there's a boy and a girl in it who walk around blindfolded for majority of the movie's duration.

The pair are led by their mother, played by Bullock, who is also in a blindfold as she tries to navigate them to safety.

Bullock's performance in the movie is great, but it seems she's done such a good job that it's inspired fans to try and imitate it at home with their own kids.

Videos have been shared online of blindfolded parents running their also blindfolded children into walls, at speed.

This is an example of why the Bird Box Challenge isn’t a family activity. 😂



#BirdBoxChallenge pic.twitter.com/i4RmtpuuAL — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) January 3, 2019

Others show parents leading their kids blindfolded outside to the street before allowing them to see.

Another video showed a man with a beanie covering his eyes while apparently driving a car.

Jesus take the wheel #BirdBoxChallenge pic.twitter.com/AddRNfOfUN — Shut up or square up (@RealFakeShanti) December 31, 2018

Understandably, Netflix is now concerned the movie's popularity and subsequent memes and viral games that have followed could lead to someone getting seriously hurt.

Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson in Bird Box. Seriously don’t try the Bird Box Challenge at home. Picture: Supplied/Netflix

Today the streaming platform warned: "Can't believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don't know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes."

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

Fans of the movie have been having fun turning images of Bullock's blindfolded character into memes, but Netflix wants fans to keep their jokes onscreen. By the looks of the videos that have been shared of people attempting the challenge, Netflix's advice not to try it at home is fair enough.