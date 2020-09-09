Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Nets checked ‘hours before’ shark attack

by Domanii Cameron
9th Sep 2020 1:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A large tiger shark has been found in nets off Greenmount Beach this morning, the scene of yesterday's tragic fatal shark attack.

There will now be an investigation into whether there is any link between the shark and the one which killed a Gold Coast real estate agent Nick Slater yesterday, although experts believe the shark involved in the incident was likely to be a 3.5-metre great white.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk offered her condolences to the family and friends in parliament this morning.

"I am advised Greenmount has eight drumlines and a shark net off Coolangatta," she said.

"Police, the coroner and our fisheries inspectors will investigate this tragedy.

"There has never before been an attack on this beach.

"Indeed, there have been no fatal attacks on Gold Coast beaches for 62 years."

The Premier said she believed Queensland's shark control program had been saving lives for generations.

Surfer Nick Slater, 46, was attacked by a huge shark at Greenmount Beach just after 5pm on September 8.
Surfer Nick Slater, 46, was attacked by a huge shark at Greenmount Beach just after 5pm on September 8.

"If improvements can be made then, of course they should be," she said.

"But the ultimate goal has to be protecting human life."

 

Ms Palaszczuk praised those who tried to help the man, saying they were heroes.

"I think those people are worthy of nomination for bravery awards," she said.

The drumlines and net at the location were checked the morning of the attack.

More Stories

editors picks gold coast shark attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New security equipment installed at Rockhampton Airport

        Premium Content New security equipment installed at Rockhampton Airport

        Travel The work is part of a $41 million terminal upgrade to bring the airport into the future

        UPDATE: Young student harmed in Rocky school incident

        Premium Content UPDATE: Young student harmed in Rocky school incident

        Breaking The concerning incident is one in a number of many to occur at schools across the...

        • 9th Sep 2020 1:51 PM
        Online auction of 60-plus machines

        Premium Content Online auction of 60-plus machines

        News More than 60 pieces of earthmoving and civil equipment to be auctioned this...

        • 9th Sep 2020 1:08 PM
        ‘Get some? Get tested’: Gonorrhoea triples in CQ

        Premium Content ‘Get some? Get tested’: Gonorrhoea triples in CQ

        News There have been 243 cases of gonorrhoea in since the start of 2020, in contrast...