Ten’s weird new logo raises eyebrows
CHANNEL 10 has introduced a new logo as part of a major brand refresh by its new American owners CBS.
The network announced the change from its iconic blue circle, with the word "ten" in the middle, to different-coloured circles with a numerical "10" in a thick, "bubble-writing" style white font.
The new logo might be a touch simpler, but let's just say it's sparked a rather polarising response online.
Here's Bachelor host Osher Gunsberg triumphantly presenting the new design on Twitter:
Oh, hey 👋 #10TVWithATwist pic.twitter.com/o6odoNwWkF— Channel 10 (@channelten) October 31, 2018
And here's the public's... well... less-than-impressed response:
why does the new Channel 10 logo look like a mid-90s ad for the lotto pic.twitter.com/zvgJO1mXDp— Naaman Zhou (@naamanzhou) October 31, 2018
To be fair, there were a couple of positive responses to it too:
alright, the new @channelten look (including colour scheme) is actually really great #10TVWithATwist pic.twitter.com/jEiII7chcF— Ti Butler👩🎤 (@tibutler) October 31, 2018
People are using the hashtag #10TVWithATwist ahead of tonight's announcements of the shows that will be airing on Network Ten in 2019.
On Monday, workers removed the network's original logo from its Pyrmont headquarters.
According to TV Tonight, there has also been talk about multichannels to be renamed as "Boss" and "Peach".
We're excited to see what's coming, but the new logo is a hard pass from us.
Has @channelten changed its logo? If so, tell ‘em I hate it! #10TVWithATwist pic.twitter.com/V4SfqbHzsD— James Law (@JournoLawJ) October 31, 2018
Reminded I need to check my Powerball ticket. #10TVWithATwist pic.twitter.com/OeK5VZL1Xb— Dan Barrett (@TheDanBarrett) October 31, 2018
Halloween costume is now 'The Old Ten Logo' #10TVWithATwist #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/ndtFXyZCSG— 👻 Corpse Kennett 👻 (@chriskennett) October 31, 2018
Thoughts on Ten's new logo design? I like it. pic.twitter.com/ztaYQj88Hn— ♔ ᴀʟɪsʜᴀ. (@Lisheon) October 31, 2018