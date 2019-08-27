Menu
Neurosurgeon in court on child porn charge

by Nicole Pierre
27th Aug 2019 4:50 AM
A BRISBANE neurosurgeon has been accused of distributing child exploitation material.

Dr Peter Geoffrey Lucas, 44, fronted Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday, supported by his wife and other relatives and friends.

The neurosurgeon and medical director, who is based mainly out of Brisbane Private Hospital, was arrested on Sunday and charged with distributing child exploitation material. He spent the night in Brisbane City Watchhouse.

The prosecutor told the court it was a "strong case" with international ties, according to media reports.

The court was closed during part of the hearing. Dr Lucas studied medicine at the University of Queensland and trained at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in the 1990s.

He has also worked on the Gold Coast, Melbourne and in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Dr Lucas also spent six months as a neurosurgical fellow at Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge, England before returning to Queensland as a consultant at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

He now works as a medical director at his own medical practice.

He has been granted bail and will reappear in court on September 30.

