Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was taken into custody at the scene of the raid. Picture: Chris McMahon
A man was taken into custody at the scene of the raid. Picture: Chris McMahon
Crime

‘Never seen so many police’: Cops descend on house

by CHRIS MCMAHON
1st Aug 2019 10:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have swarmed a street in Paradise Point, causing an early morning kerfuffle in the beachside suburb.

A young man was taken into custody following the raid on the home in Abalone Ave.

Six police cars descended on the street about 9am this morning looking for the man.

Detectives were seen carrying bags of evidence from the home.

It is unknown at this stage why the man was arrested.

A resident witnessing the drama said there were "heaps and heaps and heaps of cops".

"I have never seen that many police in Paradise Point ever."

More Stories

arrest police incident raid

Top Stories

    Young man fighting for life after crash

    premium_icon Young man fighting for life after crash

    News Mum knew something was wrong, even before police knocked on her door

    YOU DECIDE: Which CQ business has the best customer service?

    premium_icon YOU DECIDE: Which CQ business has the best customer service?

    News We asked for nominations, now it's your call

    • 1st Aug 2019 10:07 AM
    MORNING REWIND: Second life lost weeks after Nine Mile crash

    MORNING REWIND: Second life lost weeks after Nine Mile crash

    News From GKI updates to billboard battles, catch up here