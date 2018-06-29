Menu
Emergency Servcies respond to an accident on the Neville Hewitt Bridge.
News

Neville Hewitt Bridge cleared after two vehicle crash

Steph Allen
by
29th Jun 2018 2:14 PM

2.25PM: BOTH southbound lanes have been cleared on the Neville Hewitt Bridge after a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Emergency service workers were working on clearing debris from the road and had removed two vehicles after they collided on the bridge.

Traffic is now moving again through both south-bound lanes.

2.10PM: A TWO vehicle crash on the Neville Hewitt Bridge over Rockhampton's Fitzroy River has blocked off two lanes of traffic this afternoon.

The crash, which occurred just before 1.24pm, has left both southbound lanes closed.

Both vehicles have been removed from the road and emergency services are currently working to clear debris.

Queensland Police Service reported that one lane was being re-opened for traffic.

Two drivers were assessed by paramedics at the scene of the incident.

One female in her late teens complained of a mild chest injury and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

The other driver did not require transportation.

More to follow.

crash neville hewitt bridge queensland ambulance service queensland police service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

