The location of a new child care centre in Emu Park.
Council News

New 100-space daycare centre approved for CQ

Michelle Gately
by
23rd Jan 2019 2:13 PM
A NEW child care centre with up to 100 spaces has been approved for Emu Park.

The development, set about 20m back from the Fountain St frontage, will cater for children up to five years with 14 educators.

The development application was considered in Livingstone Shire Council's meeting on Tuesday.

Documents presented at the meeting detail the single-storey building, with a large, flat open play area at 601.2sq m at the rear of the centre.

The child care centre will be situated across the road from Emu Park State School, making it ideal for parents with multiple young children.

That primary school is forecast to grow from the 499 students enrolled in 2017 to 680 by 2021, a 40 per cent growth.

There are two child care centres in Emu Park, one which recently increased enrolments by 25 children.

A date for construction has not yet been set.

