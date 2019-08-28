New $10m hub for Isaac community

A NEW $10 million one-stop-shop for the community has opened in Moranbah.

The Moranbah Youth and Community Centre, has been built with help from the State Government and BHP Mitsubishi Alliance.

Minister for Communities Coralee O'Rourke officially opened the new centre alongside representatives from BMA and Isaac Regional Council.

"The Moranbah Youth and Community Centre will be a one-stop-shop for a range of human and social services,” Mrs O'Rourke said.

"The centre is a major community asset, which is intended to support a more family-focused environment in Moranbah.

"The facility is designed and equipped to complement and enhance existing services in Moranbah and surrounding communities and to be flexible to future requirements.

"It incorporates space for youth and community activities, counselling rooms, open-plan office space and meeting rooms.”

The Moranbah Youth and Community Centre project is jointly funded from $5.2 million contributed by BMA and $4 million from the Palaszczuk Government, including land, service delivery, maintenance, programming, and $960,000 towards construction.

Long-standing organisations Moranbah District Support Services and Emergency and Long Term Accommodation in Moranbah will deliver their services from the new centre, together with a number of visiting agencies.

BMA asset president James Palmer said partnering with the Queensland Government to deliver such a critical piece of infrastructure was a vote of confidence in the sustainability of Moranbah.

"Not only is it important to our development as a company, it's a thriving community that many of our people call home.” Mr Palmer said.

"We want Moranbah to continue growing stronger alongside us.”

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said the Moranbah Youth and Community Centre complemented the range of community facilities already established in Moranbah, including the Community Centre and Administration Centre and recreation facilities.

"The site of the centre is central to facilities and services which residents regularly access,” Cr Baker said.

"The centre is complementary to services delivered by the council and links with council's interest in furthering youth policy in Moranbah.”