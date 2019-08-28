Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Caval Ridge Mine gemeral manager Dan Illiffe, Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker and Communities Minister Coralee O'Rourke.
Caval Ridge Mine gemeral manager Dan Illiffe, Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker and Communities Minister Coralee O'Rourke. Caitlan Charles
News

New $10m hub for Isaac community

Caitlan Charles
by
28th Aug 2019 5:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW $10 million one-stop-shop for the community has opened in Moranbah.

The Moranbah Youth and Community Centre, has been built with help from the State Government and BHP Mitsubishi Alliance.

Minister for Communities Coralee O'Rourke officially opened the new centre alongside representatives from BMA and Isaac Regional Council.

"The Moranbah Youth and Community Centre will be a one-stop-shop for a range of human and social services,” Mrs O'Rourke said.

"The centre is a major community asset, which is intended to support a more family-focused environment in Moranbah.

"The facility is designed and equipped to complement and enhance existing services in Moranbah and surrounding communities and to be flexible to future requirements.

"It incorporates space for youth and community activities, counselling rooms, open-plan office space and meeting rooms.”

The new Moranbah Youth and Community Centre.
The new Moranbah Youth and Community Centre. Caitlan Charles

The Moranbah Youth and Community Centre project is jointly funded from $5.2 million contributed by BMA and $4 million from the Palaszczuk Government, including land, service delivery, maintenance, programming, and $960,000 towards construction.

Long-standing organisations Moranbah District Support Services and Emergency and Long Term Accommodation in Moranbah will deliver their services from the new centre, together with a number of visiting agencies.

BMA asset president James Palmer said partnering with the Queensland Government to deliver such a critical piece of infrastructure was a vote of confidence in the sustainability of Moranbah.

"Not only is it important to our development as a company, it's a thriving community that many of our people call home.” Mr Palmer said.

"We want Moranbah to continue growing stronger alongside us.”

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said the Moranbah Youth and Community Centre complemented the range of community facilities already established in Moranbah, including the Community Centre and Administration Centre and recreation facilities.

"The site of the centre is central to facilities and services which residents regularly access,” Cr Baker said.

"The centre is complementary to services delivered by the council and links with council's interest in furthering youth policy in Moranbah.”

Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Convicted arsonist's not so cool running in with the law

    premium_icon Convicted arsonist's not so cool running in with the law

    Crime Police capture man after he and female accomplice broke into business and house

    Contentious Upper Dawson Rd under limelight in speed review

    premium_icon Contentious Upper Dawson Rd under limelight in speed review

    News Results of the report were tabled to councillors on Tuesday

    7 year old pushes for road safety at dangerous intersection

    premium_icon 7 year old pushes for road safety at dangerous intersection

    News Community band together to fight for a pedestrian crossing or lights

    Rocky Hospital ramping spike among highest in the state

    premium_icon Rocky Hospital ramping spike among highest in the state

    Health Hospital staff praised for outstanding job during flu season