New 14-day isolation order to hit NSW

A new isolation order to hit NSW means everyone who has visited the Greater Melbourne area in the last two weeks must self-isolate for 14 days, Nine News reported.

On its Thursday night bulletin, Nine political reporter Chris O'Keefe said the new retrospective order means every person who has visited Greater Melbourne since June 24 must self-isolate at home for 14 days.

It doesn't matter when the person came back into NSW, they must enter a mandatory and immediate fortnight's quarantine, Nine reported.

The order meant AFL teams will have to retreat into isolation which he predicted would create a "chaotic situation".

The order follows NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian foreshadowing a tightening of coronavirus restrictions with the state on "high alert".

"It doesn't take very long for things to escalate quickly," she said.

"And it doesn't take very long for that rate of community transmission to increase and so all of us have to be on high alert."

The Premier said that as long as the rate of community transmission was low, there was no reason to tighten social-distancing restrictions among the majority of citizens.

But while there was no evidence of additional community transmission, it could take weeks to confirm further "potential seeding that may have occurred in those border communities and also throughout other parts of New South Wales" from Victorian visitors to the state.

Since the border between NSW and Victoria closed at midnight on Wednesday, just 12 people out of 30,000 vehicles crossing the border have been denied entry

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has indicated the border blockade with Victoria could last up to six weeks.

NSW Health confirmed 13 new coronavirus infections in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday, with all but two being returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

"I do want everybody to feel on high alert," the Premier added.

"Because if we do get results, if the data starts changing and we need to act quickly.

"I want people to know that for the next two to three weeks in particular, all of us have to be on high alert."

