Escalator_Opening_002
Business

New $1.5m travelator opens at City Centre Plaza

Vanessa Jarrett
18th Feb 2021 4:00 PM
Shoppers at Rockhampton’s City Centre Plaza will now be able to use the new travelator, as the $1.5m project has been completed.

The shopping centre has undergone a range renovations in the past six months including fresh paint, exterior windows and signage upgrades.

Plaza owner, SB Investment’s Joe Baladi, said the renovations had represented an important investment in the Rockhampton CBD centre, showing confidence in the city’s retail sector.

“We believe that City Centre Plaza is the ideal location for Rockhampton’s CBD community to access, and now with the travelator it is even more accessible,” he said.

Local providers were used in the renovation process including BEAT Architects, Hutchinson Builders, Sargent Signs, Tanners Bitumen Asphalt and Line Marking, Doodlebug Signs and Stanke Electrics.

The renovations temporarily disrupted underground carparking, with all car spaces now restored to full working order.

With renovations complete, new tenants are on the way for the centre.

Newsagent Rocky Riches opened opposite Coles late last year, and CQ Medicentre has expanded its premises into a vacant tenancy adjoining the practice.

City Centre Plaza continues to follow COVID-19 guidelines, including providing hand sanitiser and social distancing advice to maintain a safe shopping environment.

The new travelator is now open to the public.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

