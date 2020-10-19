New $2 million housing estate proposed at Cap Coast

The block at Hidden Valley has been proposed to be split into 63 lots,

A NEW estate has been proposed for the Capricorn Coast with the initial ground works estimated to cost more than $2 million.

The development application civil works is for a site a Lot 4010 Yeppoon Rd, Hidden Valley, for stages one to seven of The Patch Estate.

The site would be divided into 63 lots.

The operational works are for road, drainage, stormwater works, signage and water and sewage infrastructure.

The application notes the site has an existing development approval from June 2020.

The project would also include a new intersection to the Scenic Hwy and the construction of new roadways.

The works are valued at $2,008,400 including GST, materials and labour.

The application was lodged with Livingstone Shire Council by Siris and Associates Consulting.

A fee of $42,534 was required for the application.

It is now being assessed by council officers for approval.

