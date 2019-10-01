Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australia has a new $20 note coming - can you guess who will be on it?
Australia has a new $20 note coming - can you guess who will be on it?
Money

Philanthropist and preacher adorn our new $20 note

by Caroline Schelle
1st Oct 2019 10:14 AM

Australia's new $20 note has a tactile feature to help the vision impaired.

The note is the fourth to include the tactile feature, joining the $5, $10 and $50 notes, and will be unveiled at Vision Australia in Melbourne on Tuesday morning.

"These tactile features enable the 350,000 Australians who are blind or have low vision to now accurately and easily identify the cash they are handling, like the rest of the community, and that's how it should be," Vision Australia government relations manager Chris Edwards said.

The $20 has three raised bumps along the long edges to help distinguish it from other denominations.

It will still keep portraits of two significant Australians - ex-convict, entrepreneur and philanthropist Mary Reibey and the Reverend John Flynn, who set up the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

The note will enter circulation on October 9.

More Stories

$20 note cash mary reibey money reverend john flynn seniors-news

Top Stories

    GKI Resort’s new investor revealed

    premium_icon GKI Resort’s new investor revealed

    News The mystery of the new buyer of the GKI Resort development has been solved.

    Rookwood showdown with rival rally plans

    premium_icon Rookwood showdown with rival rally plans

    News Determined to put the blame back on the LNP over Rookwood, Labor will host their...

    Mum’s heartbreak ‘It feels like we have failed her’

    premium_icon Mum’s heartbreak ‘It feels like we have failed her’

    News WATCHING her 12-year-old daughter aggressively headbutt the dash of the car is a...

    MORNING REWIND: Mystery GKI investor revealed

    MORNING REWIND: Mystery GKI investor revealed

    News From rain predictions to major road projects and an iconic roundabout, keep up with...