New $20,000 playground for Cap Coast kids

A new playground has been funded for the Cap Coast.

CHILDREN on the Capricorn Coast will have a new place to play soon, thanks to funding from the latest round of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Capricorn Coast Touch Association has received $20,531 to build a children's playground, sharing in a record $267,000 funding for not-for-profit Keppel organisations.

A further nine local groups also received funding including:

Australian Volunteer Coast Guard $24,433 to upgrade facility and buy equipment

Byfield State School P&C Association $35,000 to install a shade structure

CQ Indigenous Development Ltd (Emu Park Rugby League) $35,000 to upgrade change room facilities

Emu Park Sport and Recreation Association $20,000 to extend undercover area and replace pavers

Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club $35,000 to upgrade clubhouse facilities

Frenchville State School $20,000 to install refrigerated drink taps

North Rockhampton Cricket Club $35,000 to install cricket nets

Keppel Sands Rural Fire Brigade $29,249 to install generators

The Caves State School $13,500 to upgrade a play area

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said Keppel and North Rockhampton organisations had been very active in working with her office to secure the latest round of funds.

"It gives me great pleasure to see hardworking club members being awarded up to $35,000 from the fund,” Mrs Lauga said.

"That represents a lot of fundraising for these clubs and schools.

"It provides a real boon in their plans to grow and upgrade.

"These grants are also a significant investment in our economy and will contribute towards the purchase of goods and services.”