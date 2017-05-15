27°
News

New $20,000 playground for Cap Coast kids

15th May 2017 6:00 AM
A new playground has been funded for the Cap Coast.
A new playground has been funded for the Cap Coast. Tamara MacKenzie ROK090113tkbota

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHILDREN on the Capricorn Coast will have a new place to play soon, thanks to funding from the latest round of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Capricorn Coast Touch Association has received $20,531 to build a children's playground, sharing in a record $267,000 funding for not-for-profit Keppel organisations.

A further nine local groups also received funding including:

  • Australian Volunteer Coast Guard $24,433 to upgrade facility and buy equipment
  • Byfield State School P&C Association $35,000 to install a shade structure
  • CQ Indigenous Development Ltd (Emu Park Rugby League) $35,000 to upgrade change room facilities
  • Emu Park Sport and Recreation Association $20,000 to extend undercover area and replace pavers
  • Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club $35,000 to upgrade clubhouse facilities
  • Frenchville State School $20,000 to install refrigerated drink taps
  • North Rockhampton Cricket Club $35,000 to install cricket nets
  • Keppel Sands Rural Fire Brigade $29,249 to install generators
  • The Caves State School $13,500 to upgrade a play area

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said Keppel and North Rockhampton organisations had been very active in working with her office to secure the latest round of funds.

"It gives me great pleasure to see hardworking club members being awarded up to $35,000 from the fund,” Mrs Lauga said.

"That represents a lot of fundraising for these clubs and schools.

"It provides a real boon in their plans to grow and upgrade.

"These grants are also a significant investment in our economy and will contribute towards the purchase of goods and services.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Devastated family restore prized car in brother, son's honour

Devastated family restore prized car in brother, son's...

A FATHER never expects to outlive their son, but for Tom Newlands this became his devastating reality.

More 'Triple J based bands' on their way to Rocky

HUGE CROWD: Aussie duo Peking Duk lure a massive crowd to the Allenstown Hotel Friday night.

Massive headliners destined for CQ sure bet to bolster local economy

'Joe Blow' has the right to bear arms against crocs: Opinion

NWH Timms asks what would happen if a croc took someone on the Gold Coast.

Crocs, bats shouldn't be 'culled out of existence', just thinned out

Free Wi-Fi takes over Rocky CBD

Facade lighting along Quay St, Rockhampton.

Australia-first 'technology overhaul' hits Rockhampton's riverbank.

Local Partners

New $20,000 playground for Cap Coast kids

10 Keppel groups share in $267,000 in funding for new facilities

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Bright future for NRSHS business students

TOP TEAM: North Rockhampton State High School students Sarah Coker, Felicity Finlayson, Elizabeth Hiley and Kohde Pitcher with Dean of Business and Law, Professor Lee Di Milia. The team has won a place in the national finals of the CQUniversity Schools' Business Challenge.

North Rocky High students progress to national final

30 fun things to do in Rocky this weekend

VIVE LA FRANCE: Rotary French exchange student Coraline Naturel can't wait to take her St Ursula's school friends to the movies. Thanks to Rockhampton Alliance Française's annual French Film Festival, they will not need passports to see what the best French cinema has to offer this year. Coraline and her Australian friends will today attend the Alliance Française Festival's Saturday morning session. This year, the film screened will be A Bag of Marbles ; based on the acclaimed memoirs of French writer Joseph Joffo. This will be the eighth edition of the Rockhampton French Film Festival. Picture, left to right, Coraline Naturel, Aimee Potie. Second row, left to right, Djarah Koops-Gill, Madeleine Hersey, Taylor Ingram, Zara Craggs, Caitlin Kruger, Sophie Witts, Hayley Salter and Aimee Williamson.

Action-packed program for Mother's Day weekend

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

GIG GUIDE: Check out what's on in Rocky this weekend

LOCAL MUSO: Nathan Bedford will be playing at the Tannum Sands Hotel this Sunday.

There's plenty of live and local acts to keep you entertained

Q&A: ‘Extreme vetting’ claims for post-Budget show

UNIVERSITY students have threatened to protest during filming of Q&A, amid claims they are not represented on this week’s post-Budget show.

Thousand-plus fans rocked out with Peking Duk

Peking Duk belt the bangers at the Allenstown Hotel on Friday night to a 1100-strong crowd.

Dance duo rock the Allenstown Hotel

More 'Triple J based bands' on their way to Rocky

HUGE CROWD: Aussie duo Peking Duk lure a massive crowd to the Allenstown Hotel Friday night.

Massive headliners destined for CQ sure bet to bolster local economy

Watch Calliope mum's incredible reaction to $10K surprise

OVERWHELMED: Calliope mum Stacy Kington was given $10,000 as part of The Today Show's Knock of Cash.

Today Show awards $10K to Calliope mum.

Chris Pratt's NSFW blooper on the Ellen show

Chris Pratt plays Speak Out with DeGeneres guessing.

As of right now, it seems like there’s nothing Chris Pratt can’t do.

"Aussie" Eurovision flasher was Ukrainian prankster

Australia, get your act together.

A streaker draped in our flag provided the most cringeworthy moment.

Eurovision 2017: Isaiah Firebrace hits the final in Ukraine

Isaiah Firebrace from Australia performs the song "Don't Come Easy" during rehearsals for the Eurovision Song Contest, in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, May 12, 2017. The final of The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 will be held on May 13.

Isaiah Firebrace delivered a solid performance at Eurovision

5 Acres (2.11Ha) plus 4 Bedroom home and huge shed at Glenlee

78 Nielsen Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 2 $515,000

Just imagine living on a property with all this room to move for all the family to spread and enjoy the peace and tranquillity of this large block of land with...

Delightful Country Home Surrounded By Acres of Peaceful Farm Land!

559 Etna Creek Road, Etna Creek 4702

House 3 1 4 $299,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home at Etna Creek Road is just a short drive north of Rockhampton or even shorter trip to the Caves Convenience Store, Hotel and...

You Won&#39;t Believe Your Eyes!

212 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $279,000

Attention families! Here is an excellent double storey home in Frenchville at a fantastic price! This property has a convenient central position with everything...

Low Maintenance 3 Bedroom Home in Quiet Cul-De-Sac

261 Roselt Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

The low maintenance family home with hardiplank exterior is located in a cul-de-sac with only 2 other homes. Features include: -Tiled front patio and shaded rear...

Attention All Potential Renovators

25 Lauga Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $179,000

Located on a 1156m2 ( acre plus) is this to be sold low set 3 bedroom home with generous size living areas and in need of a face lift. Features include: -Access to...

Great Gable Home On 822m2 In Wandal - Just Looking For Your Personal Touches!

30 Oakley Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $225,000

What a fantastic location - 822m2- right in the heart of the highly sought after suburb of Wandal and walking distance to the Wandal Shopping Centre as well as...

Frenchville Living So Much to Offer for Such a Great Price!

199 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Homes like these are very popular especially when they have a great location in Frenchville. This high set home has been renovated and provides a beautiful first...

Brand New Low Set Brick Home

8 Hopkins Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $339,000

First Home Buyers grab the $20k grant before it runs out on June 30! This sensational brand new home is bright and vibrant with all of the modern features.

Ideal Country Lifestyle At The Caves

80 Auton and Johnson Road, The Caves 4702

House 4 1 2 $345,000

Imagine living on the outskirts of Rocky, surrounded by nature and still only minutes to all amenities. Positioned on just over an acre of land, backing onto...

A Family Favourite!

22 Lilydale Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Located in the sought-after Hillside estate, you can really come home to value with this ideal family property. The home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac location...

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

Buyers tipped to snap up huge coast shopping centre

The Emu Park Village will go under the hammer at a Burgess Rawson portfolio auction later this month.

SOUTHERN investors set to swoop on multiple CQ properties.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!