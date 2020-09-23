New $2.8 high-tech training centre to boost Rocky’s future

A $2.8 million high-tech training centre at Rockhampton’s Central Queensland University campus is to be unveiled today.

State Development, Tourism and Innovation Minister MP Kate Jones MP will officially open the new Advanced Technology and Innovation Centre (ATIC).

The centre will support innovation, industry, education and job creation in regional Queensland, with a special focus on agtech, manufacturing innovations, engineering, communication technology and design.

ATIC will be open to community, industry and schools to engage with contemporary technologies, explore careers, and trial new business ventures.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said the new centre, delivered with funding from the Queensland Government, would create local jobs in growth industries.

“This is a great win for Rocky,” he said.

“The centre we’re opening today is designed to prepare local students for great careers in mining, agriculture and manufacturing and helping them get out there into the workforce. “These industries will be vital to Queensland’s economic recovery.

“New technology is changing the demands on workers – this new facility will make sure that our kids and grandkids have the skills they need to get great careers in these fields.”

Ms Jones said projects like the ATIC were vital to the Queensland Government’s economic recovery strategy.

“Rockhampton’s new tech and innovation centre is now complete, giving a much-needed shot in the arm to the university and local businesses at a time they need it most,” she said.

“This is about creating more opportunities for local students and local businesses by giving them access to the technology and expertise they need.

“We’re investing in these industries because we know how important they will be when it comes to rebuilding Rockhampton’s economy and creating local jobs.”

CQUniversity vice-chancellor Professor Nick Klomp said the centre would respond to the needs of industry with its focus on agtech, manufacturing innovations, engineering, communications technology and design.

“Skills in these specialised fields are in high demand in regional Queensland, as is CQUniversity’s research expertise,” he said.

“The opening of this facility is the first stage of our vision for Rockhampton North Campus to become a world-class innovation, education and training precinct preparing our people for the jobs of tomorrow.”

Professor Klomp said the ATIC was open to the community, industry and schools to engage with contemporary technologies, explore careers, and trial new business ventures.

Ask Me Technology Consultants director Adrien Lang said it was fantastic to have a new centre of this calibre open in the Rockhampton region.

“The fact that the new centre benefits the beef and agriculture sector is a huge win for Central Queensland and I look forward to collaborating in this space with fellow businesses in the community,” he said.