25°
News

New $2M Rocky kindy the perfect solution for working parents

Michelle Gately
| 19th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
Lucy Vanheck at Heights College's new state of the art kindergarten which has just opened. She is reading to L-R Riley vanWaveren, Oran Woods, Emma Williams and Bailey Hall.
Lucy Vanheck at Heights College's new state of the art kindergarten which has just opened. She is reading to L-R Riley vanWaveren, Oran Woods, Emma Williams and Bailey Hall. Chris Ison ROK180717ckindy3

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH more and more parents working full time, Heights College principal Darren Lawson saw a major gap in the childcare market.

This, coupled with a boom in the kindergarten industry, was the perfect opportunity for the school to expand.

After six months, the $2 million kindergarten facility has welcomed dozens of children to a new five-day program.

Lucy Vanheck, head of primary, said the school previously offered two part time groups.

L-R Lucy Vanheck and Darren Lawson at Heights College's new state of the art kindergarten which has just opened.
L-R Lucy Vanheck and Darren Lawson at Heights College's new state of the art kindergarten which has just opened. Chris Ison ROK180717ckindy1

She said the 7am to 5.30pm hours of the additional full time program would suit working parents, many of whom previously had to take their children to other before- or after-school care facilities.

For Mr Lawson, expansion was the obvious choice given the demand from parents whose children were already students at Heights and the growth of kindergarten from three-and-a-half years as an adjunct to traditional school.

He said it was also time to move the kindergarten from the middle of the school grounds, where classrooms had been built around it, to its own location.

"10 years ago, only 35% of kids in Queensland went to kindergarten,” he said.

"Now about 95% do, so in some ways it really is the first rung of schooling now.”

Lucy Vanheck at Heights College's new state of the art kindergarten which has just opened. She is reading to L-R Riley vanWaveren, Oran Woods, Emma Williams and Bailey Hall.
Lucy Vanheck at Heights College's new state of the art kindergarten which has just opened. She is reading to L-R Riley vanWaveren, Oran Woods, Emma Williams and Bailey Hall. Chris Ison ROK180717ckindy4

Construction started in December and although the opening wasn't slated until Term 3, Mr Lawson said there was an immediate waiting list.

The full time group started two weeks ago, with 18 places of 22 already filled.

The facility was built with the region's growth in mind and extra places can be offered as the school expands in the future.

Ms Vanheck said the school was also working on establishing a before- and after-school program for all age groups.

The expansion was also discussed in Rockhampton Regional Council's planning and development meeting yesterday.

The school had applied for a full refund of infrastructure charges totalling $72,523.53, however, they were instead granted a 50% reduction totalling $36,261.75.

The development application fee of $1528 was also fully refunded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  council development and planning heights college kindergarten kindergartens kindy rockhampton regional council school

Aurizon pitches Rocky workshop unit blocks minutes after mass sackings

Aurizon pitches Rocky workshop unit blocks minutes after mass...

'Over my dead body': MP launches offensive on rail giant's real estate pitch minutes after mass Central Queensland sackings.

CQ senator speaks out on Adani outrage

A #StopAdani protestor Michael Dillon stormed the Q and A stage while Rockhampton senator Matthew Canavan was speaking in support of Adani's Carmichael Mine and rail project.

CQ senator speaks out on Q and A experience.

F/A Hornet fuels above Qld for Exercise Talisman Sabre

The F/A-18 Hornet lines up. Picture: Jodie Munro O'Brien

This is how you refuel an F/A-18 Hornet refuel above our heads

Council launches new wild dog baiting strategy

Rockhampton Regional Council has adopted its wild dog management policy.

Wild dogs could cost Queensland up to $67 million annually

Local Partners

WATCH: Rocky man Killing It on comedy scene with Scottish gig

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival attracts comics from across the globe with a month of events from intimate gigs to performances at 1200-seat theatres

Rocky model wins Girlfriend Model Search, super-stardom awaits

SKY IS THE LIMIT: Rockhampton model Shyla Jay Topper has a bright future ahead.

Shyla beat more than 300 girls to win the competition in QLD

Dream come true for young dancer in Queensland Ballet debut

DREAMS COME TRUE: Kristy Larkin was one of six local performers chosen to join the Queensland Ballet's Rockhampton performance of La Fille Mal Gardée.

She is one of six who will perform with Queensland Ballet

Laneways come alive as crowds enjoy perfect festival weather

Daniele Constance organised the Suitcase Rummage for Rockhampton River Festival.

There are still plenty of events to check out this weekend

UPDATE: Exact route of Globemasters CQ flyover revealed

RAAF C-17A Globemasters doing a fly over.

Update on Globemasters' flightpath across Rocky region, about 1.10pm

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

SNIFFER dogs, officers on horse back and the riot squad from Sydney form part of the 160-strong police presence that will be on the ground at Splendour.

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

Love Your Sister's Connie Johnson 'actively dying'

Actor Samuel Johnson and his sister Connie Johnson, who has breast cancer. Source: Supplied

'She’s been colouring in to keep the nasty thoughts at bay!'

Sex cult: Claims R&B star holds women against their will

R&B singer R. Kelly

He is also accused of filming the sexual encounters, reports say.

Luxurious Lifestyle Home in Frenchville!

6 Treefern Terrace, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $595,000

Fall in love with all of the modern features this grand and tastefully decorated 4 bedroom home is offering. Convenience is the key here as not only are you living...

Property Must Sell Today

9 Protea Ave, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 3 $319,000

Yes, this wonderful lowset brick home is waiting for you, perfectly positioned in a peaceful street in the heart of Norman Gardens. The owners are ready to sell...

Capricorn Coast Restaurant and Function Facility with Residence and Spectacular Views

580 Tanby Rd, Taroomball 4703

Commercial FREEHOLD FOR SALE Set on 7 Acres, featuring a stunning landscape of ... Offers to...

FREEHOLD FOR SALE Set on 7 Acres, featuring a stunning landscape of lawns, dam, beautifully kept gardens of mainly native plants and views to the Yeppoon coastal...

Immaculate Renovated Highset Home

421 Berserker Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $325,000

Be quick to catch a glimpse of this impressive property that has nothing left to do but move in! The gorgeous weatherboard home has been painted in recent years...

This one Packs a Punch!

6 Eros Avenue, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 2 1 Offers Over...

This very solid home in Barlows Hill presents a spacious open plan design sitting in a quiet street. Offering low-maintenance living and featuring a separate...

Lot 4 Bushpea Court, Forest Park

16 (Lot 4) Bushpea Court, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens ... $166,900

Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens is Lot 4, a well-proportioned 703m2 home site ready for you to build your dream home on now.

Capricorn Coast Restaurant and Function Facility with Residence and Spectacular Views

580 Tanby Rd, Taroomball 4703

House 3 1 Offers to...

FREEHOLD FOR SALE Set on 7 Acres, featuring a stunning landscape of lawns, dam, beautifully kept gardens of mainly native plants and views to the Yeppoon coastal...

Owners circumstances have changed, this property must sell!

58 Auton and Johnson Road, The Caves 4702

House 2 1 4 Auction Onsite...

The owners circumstances have changed, this property must sell, instructions are to hand over the keys now!! This home offers you a once in a life time opportunity...

Stunning, Ultra Modern, Luxury Living With Huge Shed On 923m2 -Forest Park Estate

89 Bramble Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 3 $585,000

Amazing in Design, Brilliant in Presentation and Sensational in its Ambience, this is THE Ultimate Property for YOUR Family-a Stunning Home PLUS Huge Shed - 9m x...

Prestigious Family Home, Luxury Lifestyle

17 Constantia Crescent, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 4 $749,000

This beautifully presented home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly. The home...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.