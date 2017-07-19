New $2M Rocky kindy the perfect solution for working parents

Lucy Vanheck at Heights College's new state of the art kindergarten which has just opened. She is reading to L-R Riley vanWaveren, Oran Woods, Emma Williams and Bailey Hall.

WITH more and more parents working full time, Heights College principal Darren Lawson saw a major gap in the childcare market.

This, coupled with a boom in the kindergarten industry, was the perfect opportunity for the school to expand.

After six months, the $2 million kindergarten facility has welcomed dozens of children to a new five-day program.

Lucy Vanheck, head of primary, said the school previously offered two part time groups.

L-R Lucy Vanheck and Darren Lawson at Heights College's new state of the art kindergarten which has just opened. Chris Ison ROK180717ckindy1

She said the 7am to 5.30pm hours of the additional full time program would suit working parents, many of whom previously had to take their children to other before- or after-school care facilities.

For Mr Lawson, expansion was the obvious choice given the demand from parents whose children were already students at Heights and the growth of kindergarten from three-and-a-half years as an adjunct to traditional school.

He said it was also time to move the kindergarten from the middle of the school grounds, where classrooms had been built around it, to its own location.

"10 years ago, only 35% of kids in Queensland went to kindergarten,” he said.

"Now about 95% do, so in some ways it really is the first rung of schooling now.”

Lucy Vanheck at Heights College's new state of the art kindergarten which has just opened. She is reading to L-R Riley vanWaveren, Oran Woods, Emma Williams and Bailey Hall. Chris Ison ROK180717ckindy4

Construction started in December and although the opening wasn't slated until Term 3, Mr Lawson said there was an immediate waiting list.

The full time group started two weeks ago, with 18 places of 22 already filled.

The facility was built with the region's growth in mind and extra places can be offered as the school expands in the future.

Ms Vanheck said the school was also working on establishing a before- and after-school program for all age groups.

The expansion was also discussed in Rockhampton Regional Council's planning and development meeting yesterday.

The school had applied for a full refund of infrastructure charges totalling $72,523.53, however, they were instead granted a 50% reduction totalling $36,261.75.

The development application fee of $1528 was also fully refunded.