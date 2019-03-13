New $3.5million cemetery project on track for completion

CLEAR PLAN: Mayor Bill Ludwig and Cr Tom Wyatt examine plans for the new memorial gardens at the Taroomball site.

DESIGN plans and civil works are continuing at the Capricorn Coast Memorial Parklands since construction on the project commenced in August 2018.

The $3.5million project - on a parcel of land along Mulambin Rd, Taroomball, between Yeppoon and Emu Park - has been designed to provide Livingstone residents with a landscaped parkland setting as a final resting place for their loved ones.

The Queensland Government has provided $1.75 million under Round 3 of the Building our Regions program.

"Construction of the entry road, Mulambin Road, for the frontage of the Capricorn Coast Memorial Parklands has been completed with only the final coat seal and line marking remaining,” Mayor Bill Ludwig said. "Other civil works within the parkland that have been finalised include the site drainage and bulk earthworks, with the internal roadworks and car parks nearing completion.

"In addition to construction works, a master plan for the proposed Capricorn Coast Memorial Parklands has been prepared by Alderson and Associates Landscape Architects, as well as schematic design plans and a cost estimate for the bush chapel building prepared by Bauhinia Architects.

"Detailed design of the cemetery area and parklands is also currently being undertaken by Alderson and Associates.”

Cr Ludwig said the project included an amenities building and a pavilion.

"The current cemeteries at Yeppoon and Emu Park are both reaching capacity, which highlights this project as a vital service for our region,” Cr Ludwig said.

"The building works are currently included in the initial stage of the project to allow funeral services to be held on site, which has not been possible at the existing cemeteries, in addition to burials and interment of ashes.”

The first stage is scheduled for completion in December 2019.