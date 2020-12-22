New $4m bridge project completed at Gavial Creek

After six months and nearly 2000 tonnes of concrete, a new 65m bridge now spans Gavial Creek in Port Curtis.

The old bridge, which was floated up in the 1930s from Boyne River, had come to the end of its life after being damaged in floods and cyclones.

Rockhampton region Infrastructure Councillor Tony Williams said the new bridge could accommodate more types of vehicles.

“This new concrete bridge is a great improvement on the old one,” said Cr Williams.

“It’s wider and stronger, and has the ability to accommodate loaded B-double trucks which the old bridge was not able to.

“Building a bridge isn’t just about the obvious span you can see, but also the superstructure. “This includes things like the reinforced concrete bridge deck, traffic barriers, guard rails, signs, and storm water drains and pipes. We also had to lay new approach roads on either side of the creek.

“We weren’t projecting to finish this $4.2 million work until February or March next year but the team have worked really hard and it’s great to get it open before Christmas.”

Cr Williams said the old bridge would be demolished next year.

“We explored lots of options for the old bridge, but none worked out,” he said.

“It can’t stay in place as it could be displaced in a future flood and damage the new bridge, and turning it into a fishing platform was going to cost three times the price of other new fishing platforms, so it just wasn’t a good use of rate payers’ money.

“We have taken photos and part of the trusses will be saved for the historic record. It will also get a new lease of life thanks to our excellent project at Dale Park – the concrete will be recycled and used in future Civil Operations works throughout the region.”

Divisional Councillor Drew Wickerson said he knew the bridge replacement was important to local residents.

“This is a key access point into Port Curtis and I know lots of residents will be pleased that a new, stronger and more secure bridge is now in place,” said Cr Wickerson.

“I want to thank the community for their patience throughout these works and I think they’ll agree with me that it was worth it.”