New $5.3M fire station opens in CQ

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke officially opened the new fire station on Tuesday morning.

FOLLOWING a blazing winter with more than 200 incidents since July, Rockhampton will have an extra protection with a new $5.3 million Fire and Rescue Station.

Firefighters have moved into the station which was officially opened by Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke on Tuesday on behalf of Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford.

“The new fire station is a welcome boost for our firefighters and Rockhampton’s Fire Communications officers, who work at a station that is always busy with thousands of call-outs across the city,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“The new station, which replaces the old Rockhampton station built in 1983, ensures our personnel can continue to deliver a high standard of service.”

The new station is expected to better equip firefighters to respond to emergencies as well as cater to QFES Fire Communications who are “equally as important”, “acting as the first point of contact in a disaster, offering advice and dispatching emergency response”.

At the opening, Mr O’Rourke presented three Rocky officers, Brad Lambourne, Sam McInnerney and Shane Slater with the QFES National Medal.

“This medal recognises long and diligent service of more than 15 years of officers who risk their lives to protect and assist others, and it’s a privilege to present this medal these outstanding officers,” Mr O’Rourke said.

Mr Crawford said the upgraded station would provide a capability boost for the service and help continue to meet the community’s needs.

“This is an exciting and important development for the Central Region, and this facility will help us continue to meet the growing needs of the community,” he said.

“I know Rockhampton’s firefighters and Fire Communications officers will take pride in the new facilities and continue to work collaboratively with the community.”