PennyCove, Kele Property Group's newest project. Renders: Design + Architecture
New $7.8m unit development planned for Rocky

Vanessa Jarrett
13th May 2021 12:00 AM
A luxurious 19-unit development has been proposed for Rockhampton, with secure gated living and a private pool for each unit.

The $7.8 million development is the latest project for well-respected Rockhampton developers, Kele Property Group.

PennyCove is located at 99 and 101 Pennycuick Street, The Range.
The 7500m2 development site is located on 99 and 101 Pennycuick Street and overlooks the 8th hole of the Rockhampton Golf Course.

Part of the site was previously approved for a duplex in 2015.

Open plan living inside the PennyCove units. Renders: Design + Architecture
The new proposal is for a multiple dwelling development with 19 single-story separate buildings centred around an internal access driveway.

There would be 14 three-bedroom units and five two-bedroom units.

Each unit would have a private backyard and garden with a pool. Renders: Design + Architecture
Each unit would have a lockup garage, tandem car park and small private garden and backyard with a private pool.

There would be an additional nine visitor carparking spaces.

It would be secure gated living with unit intercoms and is set to be the first luxury development in Rockhampton of its kind.

The units have been designed to be contemporary and modern, Renders: Design + Architecture
The units have been architecturally designed by Design + Architecture with a contemporary building design of pitched roofs, verandas and cladding and timber design elements, suiting the surrounding Queenslander style dwellings.

Residents of the units would never have to mow again as the units would be landscaped with shade trees, shrubs and turfed areas.

Never mow again: The backyards would have shrubs, trees and turfed areas. Renders: Design + Architecture
Plans for the development were lodged with Rockhampton Regional Council this week by Gideon Town Planning.

A collaboration between local consultants, McMurtrie Consulting Engineers and Anderson’s Consulting Engineers were also used during planning.

The report states the development would expand on the range of house opportunities available to the local community within an established residential zone.

Pending council approval, construction is expected to start in October this year and would employ 40 local workers.

The units would be marketed and sold through Pat O’Driscoll Real Estate.

KPG are also about to start works on another project, Cocobrew Express, a $1.35m drive-through coffee shop on Albert Street.

Works are set to begin on site soon by Hutchinson Builders and are estimated to take four months.

