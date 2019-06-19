Menu
The new Western United home strip. Picture digitally enhanced
Soccer

New A-League club’s home kit revealed

by David Davutovic
19th Jun 2019 8:00 AM

New A-League side Western United will don black and green vertical stripes for their inaugural campaign.

The strip and colours will give the new side a point of difference from their 10 A-League rivals, when they kick off in October, with club officials indicating they were popular among their fledgling fan base.

United's kit supplier Kappa has also designed a modern away jersey, which mimics Nigeria's popular 2018 World Cup shirt.

A-League expansion club Western United’s away strip for their debut 2019-20 season. Pic: Supplied
Western United, who will use Kardinia Park as their home base for several years until their mooted stadium is built in Tarneit, have signed the bulk of their squad for their maiden campaign.

Armed with an extra $400,000 war chest, United coach Mark Rudan has been overseas scouting for his final three visa recruits with Polish keeper Filip Kurto having already joined him from Wellington Phoenix along with Greek marquee Panagiotis Kone.

United kicks off pre-season in mid July, but will not feature in the 2019 FFA Cup.

