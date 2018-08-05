New accelerator program set to globalise CQ mining start-ups

ACCELERATOR PROGRAM: Mining Leaders Group is commencing its national roadshow to meet with aspiring entrepreneurs, start-ups and scale-ups seeking to globalise their businesses via the Mining Leaders Accelerator.

A PROGRAM aiming to harness mining's innovation boom and guide CQ's business's expansion onto the global stage hosts a national road show in Rockhampton next week.

The Mining Leaders Accelerator program is on the search for products, services and technologies that would help revolutionise the global minerals and energy sectors.

Mentored by global entrepreneurs and mining executives, the program plans to meet with aspiring regional entrepreneurs, start-ups and scale-ups who were seeking to globalise their businesses within six months within the mining and energy sectors.

Run by the next generation mining services firm Mining Leaders Group, who focuses on the future of work in mining, the road show also invites local council, mining companies, METS companies, agricultural companies, investors, industry bodies, community groups and other government and non-government organisations to discuss opportunities and challenges for regional businesses to grow internationally.

Mining Leaders Group managing director Brett Cunningham said they understood what it took to grow businesses internationally.

"The mining sector provides a pathway for businesses both inside and outside of mining to export and accelerate their growth. It's a good time in the market to focus on growth and raise capital to support their expansion plans,” he said.

"This event is designed to introduce you to Mining Leaders Group, our Accelerator, and the future of work in mining.”

Mr Cunningham said they also run through a Design Thinking workshop which helps people build on their ideas, which was a great way to meet like-minded people and possibly their next co-founder.

"Having worked and lived in Mt Isa for a number of years as well in FIFO positions, we have factored many of the challenges that regional businesses and entrepreneurs face into our program delivery,” he said.

"We realise most people will have a full time job so we've designed our program like no other.”

Program Co-Director Dominic Stoll said they offered an intensive 8 module program over six months where they "pop-up” in regional mining hubs, allowing participants to remain living in their home town.

"We want to help create regional jobs rather than expect people to relocate to capital cities in order to benefit from these types of business accelerator programs,” Ms Stoll said.

Information session: Customs House 208 Quay Street Rockhampton, August 8 from 6.00pm - 9.00pm

For more information visit: www.miningleaders.com.au/mining-leaders-accelerator/