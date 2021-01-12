New accommodation booking platform launches in CQ

An exciting new start up business is revolutionising the way Australian travellers can book their accommodation in the land down under.

Voyak is an online booking platform that launched last week and was built in Rockhampton by a team of five, including four local co-founders and one international co-founder.

Described as a similar platform to Booking.com or trivago, Voyak co-founder Karan Joon said the company was one of the only proper Australian owned accommodation booking platforms.

Focused on serving “customer interests before company interests”, Voyak promises users the “simplest process” to book accommodation along with supporting the Australian economy.

Mr Joon said Voyak’s sole objective was to “lower business costs for small operators”.

“We are about providing unparalleled value to accommodation providers and guests, especially smaller operators like family and independently operated accommodations,” he said.

The 27-year-old mechanical engineering graduate said in 2018, he was planning to build a travel platform but was having trouble integrating booking sites, which he noted were all “foreign owned”.

He said he was inspired by Dick Smith’s campaign urging major Online Travel Agent’s to listen to family and independent operator concerns and encourage people to book directly with accommodations.

“Voyak is about addressing these issues raised by Dick Smith and showing we can lower the cost of business for smaller operators,” he said.

“We also lower the room rates for guests as well.”

With Rockhampton Court Motor Inn the first to sign up with Voyak last Tuesday, he said all accommodation providers were welcome to sign up.

He said 10 per cent of profits every quarter would go towards funding ASTRO – Animal Services Treatment and Rescue Organisation, which was named after his dog who was adopted from the RSPCA in 2014.

He said ASTRO’s core idea was to fund people and organisations globally which support and rescue animals, as well as to increase animal welfare standards.

He said the biggest motivator for him to become an entrepreneur was to fund ASTRO through his business.

Mr Joon said he had plans to register the charity as Voyak grew.

Astro was adopted from the RSPCA in 2014. Picture: Contributed

He said building a start up business in Rockhampton was very difficult.

“A problem I encountered was accessing computer science programmers,” he said.

“We don’t have a lot of programmers in Rockhampton or Australia, so that was really hard.

“I hope people use Voyak as an inspiration to consider becoming an entrepreneur and building their own start up business.

“I would also like to see universities offer more computer science programming courses so we can start building things in Australia.”

To list your accommodation on Voyak, go to www.voyak.com.au.