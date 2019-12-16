New activity space for Home Support

Home Support clients are happy to learn new life skills.

Home Support clients are happy to learn new life skills.

HOME Support in Yeppoon have a lot to rejoice this Christmas as they get set to expand their services in 2020 as they begin to utilise space at Cooee Bay PCYC complex.

CEO Grant Searles said the service will be extending offerings in Yeppoon to include a range of new and exciting options from our new base at the PCYC in Cooee Bay.

“The possibilities are only limited by your imagination,” Mr Searles said.

“HSA already offers a wide range of small group sessions, both centre based as well as in the community.

“Our group programs are built around individuals, their strengths and goals and operate with the mantra ‘small groups, big outcomes.’

“Learn 4 Life, facilitated by qualified Educators, will operate out of our base in Yeppoon touching on a broad range of life skills.

“Topics include, literacy, numeracy, money management, shopping and cooking, travel training, information technology to name a few.”

Capricorn Coast PCYC Coordinator Sergeant Greg Jones said he is pleased to see HSA take advantage of the great facilities available at the PCYC.

“We have a range of fun and challenging infrastructure on hand to give HSA clients a greater range of activities to work with,” Sgt Jones said.

“We are looking forward to sharing both our facilities and services with the group.”

Mr Searles said their Yellow Door Books retail skills and Groovy Mood Food Gelato programs are both proving to be extremely popular and producing some really exciting outcomes.

“Participants have the opportunity to learn a range of job readiness skills while working in functioning businesses,” he said.

“There’s also a wide range of very popular recreation and social activities based within the community ranging from our ‘Social Night’ through to bird watching and gamers groups.

“HSA also employs a number of experienced Supports Coordinators and Plan Managers in our First Base Team who can take care of all peoples Coordination of Supports and Plan Management needs.”

Home Support Association Inc. (HSA) is a local, NDIS registered, not-for-profit provider of quality disability supports in Capricorn Coast, Rockhampton and Mt Morgan since 1993.

They employ locals who want to support local people to live the life they choose in their community.

Mr Searles said at HSA, they understand that every person is unique, as are his or her talents, abilities and goals.

“Individuals can select from our current range of quality supports or we work with them to tailor a solution for them, the choice is theirs,” he said.

“HSA provide a range of Supported Accommodation and Independent Living options that are focused on your needs and capacity building goals.”

There’s something for everyone at HSA, check out their web and Facebook pages for more information.