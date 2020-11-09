New addition to help deliver regional innovation program

Cassie Turner (right) will work with Sonya Comiskey to deliver the new AgFrontier Regional Agtech Catalyst, an initiative of CHDC. Picture: Contributed

Cassie Turner (right) will work with Sonya Comiskey to deliver the new AgFrontier Regional Agtech Catalyst, an initiative of CHDC. Picture: Contributed

EMERALD’S Cassie Turner is excited to help deliver the next phase of a visionary agtech program in the Central Highlands.

The 30-year-old is the new agtech community officer for the Central Highlands Development Corporation’s AgFrontier: Regional Agtech Catalyst program.

She will work with agtech program manager Sonya Comiskey to deliver the program, which follows on from the successful AgFrontier Regional Agtech Incubator.

Ms Turner had significant experience as an agronomist with CQ Ag Services in Emerald and tertiary qualifications in agriculture and business.

“Cassie’s expertise and experience make her a great match for the role,” Ms Comiskey said.

Cassie Turner is the new Agtech Community Officer for AgFrontier's Regional Agtech Catalyst, an initiative of CHDC. Picture: Contributed

“It’s also fantastic to have someone on board who’s a brilliant communicator and organiser, strongly community-minded, and passionate about the Central Highlands and our agriculture industry.”

For Ms Turner, the role ticked all the right boxes.

“Agriculture technology is undergoing monumental growth in Australia so I’m really looking forward to playing a role in supporting the Central Highlands’ efforts to become a solid player in that space,” she said.

“AgFrontier is a special program because it’s giving start-ups and entrepreneurs in regional and rural areas access to the same tools, knowledge and connections as those in the city.”

Ms Turner grew up on a farm at Dalby, then moved to Brisbane where she spent 10 years before being drawn back out west eight years ago.

READ: CQ to face economic impact of COVID-19 for ‘quite some time’

She had lived in Emerald since 2017 and planned to stay indefinitely.

“I have made many lifelong friends here, my weekends are constantly full, and I have everything I need close by,” she said.

“Everyone here is extremely friendly and very supportive so I’m really looking forward to giving back to the community in this new role.”

AgFrontier’s Regional Agtech Catalyst is a three-year program which aims to create a world-leading ag and food tech community in Central Queensland.

Its first project is this week’s Agtech Innovation Mission to Brisbane, which will involve a select group of start-ups and agricultural entrepreneurs from across Central Queensland and alumni from the initial AgFrontier Regional Agtech Incubator.

Planning is also underway for BeefTech 2020, which will be delivered by Agfrontier in Emerald on November 24, as part of Queensland Agtech Month.