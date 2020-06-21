New additions a major boost for Rocky riverfront playground

The amenities block will have three cubicles including one with a change table and disability access.

The amenities block will have three cubicles including one with a change table and disability access.

ROCKHAMPTON’s most awaited amenities are nearing completion at the Fitzroy riverbank playground.

The project which includes three unisex cubicles, one which is wheelchair accessible with a baby change station, and an all abilities ramp was allocated $1.09 million in Works for Queensland funding in August 2019.

Hutchinson Builders was awarded the contract and works began in March.

The playground was opened in March 2018 and residents previously raised concerns about the lack of facilities.

Renders of the new amenities block and ramp at the Fitzroy Adventure Park.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said the additions would make a trip to the playground even more enjoyable for families.

“Projects such as this simply wouldn’t get done without the Works for Queensland program,” he said.

“Already, Rockhampton Regional Council has received more than $34 million from the program across its three rounds, including almost $6.5 million from the COVID Works for Queensland program.

“That means almost 750 jobs have been supported or created.

“It’s so important that we are focused on our workforces during our economic recovery from this pandemic.”

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said Fitzroy Adventure Park was a Rocky favourite, providing a play space right in the CBD.

“These ramps will connect Quay Street and the riverbank carpark to all levels of the playground, making it more seamless than ever for families and people of all abilities to move around the area,” he said.

“And, of course, the location of the amenities block will make it a welcome addition, not just for families visiting the playground but for anyone enjoying Rockhampton’s Riverside Precinct.”

The ramp has been purpose built for all abilities.

Rockhampton region Mayor Margaret Strelow was excited to see these new facilities in development.

“This playground has been an absolute hit since the day it opened,” Cr Strelow said.

“Not only is it an example of stunning design and innovation, the backdrop of our mighty Fitzroy River makes this a wonderful spot for families to enjoy the beauty of our Region.

“The addition of these ramps is something the community has asked for, and which we are thrilled to deliver with the help of the State Government’s Works for Queensland program.

“The ramps and the amenities block are scheduled to be completed within the next couple of months, and both will be great additions to our world class Riverside Precinct.”

Councillor Cherie Rutherford, Council Spokesperson for Parks and Public Spaces, said she would be very excited to see these works completed.

“These ramps and the amenities block really are going to make a big difference to families enjoying our fantastic Fitzroy Adventure Playground,” said Cr Rutherford.

“This project will make the area more convenient and more enjoyable for anyone visiting, particularly parents with prams.”