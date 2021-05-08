Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Reality TV stars, musicians and socialites are set to turn out for a new 18-plus only entertainment spectacular complete with quirky cocktails and arcade games
Reality TV stars, musicians and socialites are set to turn out for a new 18-plus only entertainment spectacular complete with quirky cocktails and arcade games
Art & Theatre

New adults-only circus attracting the 'it crowd'

by Anooska Tucker-Evans
8th May 2021 9:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

COCKTAILS served in mirror balls with dry ice, roving magicians setting fire to cards and sassy showgirls - welcome to Brisbane's new adults-only circus.

Leisure-tainment operation Archie Brothers in Toombul, in Brisbane's north, will launch a unique, 18-plus spectacular tomorrow night boasting everything from unicyclists and jugglers to acrobats and stilt walkers, alongside their usual offering of arcade games, dodgem cars and bowling.

Circus entertainers Haley Mills and Matthew Casey from Beeswax and Bottlecaps will be starring in a new adults-only circus at Archie Brothers, Toombul. Picture: Josh Woning
Circus entertainers Haley Mills and Matthew Casey from Beeswax and Bottlecaps will be starring in a new adults-only circus at Archie Brothers, Toombul. Picture: Josh Woning

The event is being held to relaunch the brand, which was almost decimated by COVID-19, but has been revived after its parent company Funlab, which is behind Holey Moley and Strike Bowling, was bought by private equity firm TPG Capital for a reported $250 million in March.

"COVID hit the group extremely hard … it was white-knuckle stuff, but the group has come back really strong and now we're not looking to just get back on our feet but expand," said Archie Brothers venue manager Dan Carey, with more venues planned to open in the next year.

The circus-themed nights called Showtime will help kick off the expansion, running every second Saturday of the month for the next six months until November at the Toombul outlet. They will feature all-inclusive gaming for three hours, plus a rotating line-up of performers, and a special drink and food menu with quirky treats like fairy floss-topped cocktails and lolly-lined milkshakes.

Queensland's "it crowd" are expected to attend the opening night tonight, with RSVPs including everyone from Married at First Sight stars to musicians and socialites.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as New adults-only circus attracting Brisbane's "it crowd"

archie brothers circus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ galloper scores ‘fantastic’ win at Wagga

        Premium Content CQ galloper scores ‘fantastic’ win at Wagga

        Horses Marway has become a revelation since taking up residency in Sydney.

        • 8th May 2021 8:48 AM
        One dead, one airlifted in separate truck and car crashes

        Premium Content One dead, one airlifted in separate truck and car crashes

        News One person has been airlifted and another is feared dead

        Letters: Quarantine is no guarantee - lives matter

        Premium Content Letters: Quarantine is no guarantee - lives matter

        News Letters to the Editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        CQ hockey star’s triumphant return from injury

        Premium Content CQ hockey star’s triumphant return from injury

        Hockey ‘For her to play so well through that tournament is a testament to her character...