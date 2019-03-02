New advertising laws have candidates hot under the collar

SPEAKING OUT: One Nation candidate for Capricornia Wade Rothery is unimpressed with the government's changes to advertising restrictions.

A FURIOUS One Nation candidate has called on Capricornia MP Michelle Landry to promise voters she will put a stop to spending taxpayers' money on TV and radio commercials ahead of the federal election.

Special Minister of State Alex Hawke approved the cancellation of a regulation which prevented federal MPs and senators from using their office communications expense budget for government advertising on television and radio.

Now One Nation candidate for Capricornia Wade Rothery has said "Ms Landry will likely use her office budget of more than $136,000 towards a re-election campaign that other candidates cannot match”.

"I think most voters will agree, using public money for re-election purposes doesn't pass the pub test and the first sign of radio and television ads will be met with public backlash,” he said.

However, Mr Hawke said the changes were made to close an anomaly in an old system. He said the changes were about ensuring existing allowances didn't unfairly advantage certain types of media and could be spent by MPs locally, instead of offshore.

"Currently, parliamentarians can spend money communicating with constituents on social media, sending money offshore to companies like Facebook in Ireland, but they can't spend it on television and radio in Australia,” he said.

The ALP is opposing the changes, which Mr Hawke said were "common sense” and ensured Australian media was on a level playing field.

"By contrast, the (Federal) Government has acted in a non-partisan way to modernise the ways parliamentarians can use their communications allowances.,” Mr Hawke said.

"Labor is a party that lectures us about multinationals but are opposing changes that take expenditure away from social media giants like Facebook and put it into local Aussie communities.”

ALP candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson said the government had "secretly” changed the rules that govern how MPs and senators could spend their office budgets, removing the longstanding ban on the public funding being used to pay for the production or placement of political content on television or radio.

"Labor won't be using this and Michelle Landry should rule out using these funds for more ads on radio and television as well,” he said.

"We will seek to disallow the new regulations ... that would allow the Liberals to spend more than $22million of taxpayers' money on political advertisements on TV and radio.

"The LNP is already spending $600,000 a day on taxpayer-funded advertising ... This budget is for members and senators to communicate with their constituents.”

The Government confirmed there was no change to the amount of communications allowances and, as per the current system, the ultimate responsibility for how these were spent was a judgment for the individual member and senator.

"The only exception to this is a special one-off bipartisan approval for members of parliament in disaster zones to access more communications allowance, solely for the purpose of communicating Federal Government assistance in their electorates during some of the worst disasters on record,” MrHawke said.

Ms Landry said she wouldn't be using parliamentary entitlements to pay for radio and television ads, nor would she use union dues.

"All advertising is paid for by party fundraising,” she said.