New Age Rocky storefront closes it doors

FEAR not, New Age enthusiasts, crystal collectors and spiritual aficionados, Rockhampton’s Gypsy Divine may be closing their storefront this month but the business will continue.

Owner Amanda Hicks revealed on Facebook on Tuesday that she had made the decision to go completely online – a move she said would not only benefit her family’s business and work life, but also provide more accessibility for customers spread out around the globe.

“With our current business model, the growth through online sales has been double what the storefront makes in 12 months,” Mrs Hicks said.

“We’re seeing a very big shift with local customers choosing that option and it’s beneficial to focus on what is showing the most growth.”

The Archer St store made the news on December 17 last year, when it was broken into and robbed.

Gypsy Divine owner Amanda Hicks.

“The robbery didn’t impact the decision,” Mrs Hick said.

“Sure, those things have an impact mentally, but not so much from a business point of view.

“It’s been something my husband and I have been discussing for months.

“In any business, you always want to excel and succeed and with our current business model with the shopfront and the online store, we have experienced quite a shift to online.”

The store opened five years ago and after moving to nationwide sales two years ago, the Hicks have sold products in Australia to areas as remote as Arnhem Land.

French buyers have also bought from the online store.

“We will grow our international business this year,” Mrs Hicks said. “We’ve been really blessed.

“People have come from NSW on holiday to see our store.

“We send out over 1000 items a week, with excess of over 300-400 every month, and that’s growing rapidly.”