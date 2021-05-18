New Allenstown business combines fashion and beauty

Amber Voss at her new space in Allenstown with her two businesses, Lil Frankie + Co and Birdee Hair Boutique

A new business has opened in Allenstown, offering a unique mix of services with a hairdressers and retail clothing line.

Amber Voss has combined her two businesses, Birdee Hair Boutique and Lil Frankie + Co, into one location at 22 Upper Dawson Road, across from Allenstown Square.

The hair salon previously operated from her home at Gracemere and the clothing business operated online with the stock stored in a spare room at her home.

The need to move came about as she was rapidly running out of room at her house.

“We could only fit four hair stations in and now we have six and are wanting more stations,” Amber said.

The bigger space has meant she has been able to display the clothing.

“I love it, it’s a beautiful big space, perfect location, we love the natural light in here,” Amber said.

“It was the best decision I ever made.

“Clients get their hair done and buy clothes at the same time.”

Amber had a clothing stall at Gracemere Saleyards at Central Queensland Livestock Exchange earlier in the month for Beef 2021.

Not only did she make a lot of sales and meet a lot of customers, Amber also found another stockist for clothing.

“We had a really good day on the Monday, we did a roaring trade,” Amber said.

Specialising in linen clothing, all of the products at Lil Frankie + Co are Australian designed or made, or both.

“That is one thing that is really important in this day and age, to support our country and support each other,” Amber said.

Amber started up the retail business early in 2020 and despite the short timeframe, she has had many successes and grown the business bigger than she expected.

“It’s been great, people come looking for us now,” she said.

“We have a lot more range of clothing now.

“When I talk to people down the street they ask what I am wearing and I say I sell it.

“Word is getting out there now that we are here.”

Amber eventually plane to expand Lil Frankie + Co even further.

“A full shop of its own could be on the cards soon,” she said.

“My body can’t handle hairdressing forever, people don’t realise how hard it is in the industry,” she said.

“It’s very hard on your body physically and emotionally, hairdressing is hard work and any business is really.”

Birdee Hair Boutique and Lil Frankie + Co

What: Hair salon and clothing retail store

Where: 22 Upper Dawson Road, Allenstown

More: Lil Frankie + Co website