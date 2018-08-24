New alliance to drive future of Capricorn Coast

AN NEW alliance between the Livingstone Shire Council, state and federal governments and the business community is being developed to drive job growth and economic development in the Capricorn Coast region.

Capricorn Coast Region Leadership Alliance is being created to provide pathways to and from the council to help with effective decision-making on employment generating and economic development opportunities.

The Leadership Alliance membership will be comprised of the mayor, deputy mayor, director of strategic growth and development, chief executive officer of Capricorn Enterprise, representatives from the Capricornia Chamber of Commerce, the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning, Regional Development Australia, Trade and Investment Queensland and up to eight members of the business community.

Livingstone mayor, Bill Ludwig said the Alliance would implement the Invest Capricorn Coast Region Economic Development Plan to ensure a diverse, strong, innovative and sustainable local economy and future for the region.

He said it would support and secure the opportunities the region had to offer, with an unrivalled lifestyle and world class tourism, supported by a high growth agricultural economy, connections to mining, excellent health care, superior education and Shoalwater Bay, home to defence force training facilities.

Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton said providing increased support to these economic pillars would provide real jobs and prosperity for the region.

He said the council was looking for expressions of interest from the business community from people who understood that what was good for Livingstone was good for Central Queensland.

"We need innovators and collaborators; people who can see past the borders and boundaries and over the horizon into the bigger picture,” he said.

For more information go to www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/1039/Investment-and-Business