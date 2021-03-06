New amenities block built at Cap Coast multisport precinct

AMENITIES IMPRESS: Capricorn Coast Netball Association's Trina Whitham, Mayor Andy Ireland, and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga with several Capricorn Coast Netball Association players at the newly opened female amenities at Barmaryee Multi Sports Precinct on Friday. Picture: Contributed

The new amenities block at Barmaryee Multisport Precinct was officially opened on Friday, following a $500,000 investment under the Queensland Government’s new Activate Queensland Strategy.

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Andy Ireland, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and members of the Capricorn Coast Netball Association attended the opening.

Portfolio holder of Healthy and Inclusive Community, councillor Pat Eastwood, said the decision to build the new block followed the growing popularity of local sport and the number of female participants signing up.

“We all know regular physical exercise is good for your body, mind, and spirit, so it is fantastic to see the increase of females joining our local netball, touch football, junior rugby league, oztag, and school sports teams,” Mr Eastwood said.

ALL SMILES: Capricorn Coast Netball Association players from left Majella, Taia, Zali, Aryiana and Aria check out the new amenities block which will help keep the queues down during sporting carnivals and events at Barmaryee Multi Sports Precinct. Picture: Contributed

He said the spike prompted the investment into more adequate facilities for females at the Barmaryee Multisport Precinct.

“Regularly, during netball fixtures, the male toilets have had to be opened to accommodate the demand for access to toilets for female participants,” he said.

The new block includes 15 toilets, a disability access cubicle with change table, a multi-function room, and store.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the Barmaryee Multisport Precinct was a project Labor had been investing in for years in partnership with Livingstone Shire Council.

“The Female Facilitates Program aims to assist sport and recreation organisations and local governments to develop functional and inclusive female change rooms and amenities,” Ms Lauga said.

“Female participation in sport is continuing to grow on the Capricorn Coast and it is important we fund programs that encourage more girls and women to become active.

“This follows the recent $200,000 investment for female footballers on the Capricorn Coast for new change rooms and other facilities as part of $15.2 million in funded projects statewide under the State Government.”

