New animal welfare campaign sets sights on CQ properties

Cattle try to seek relief from the sun and heat on a property near Cootamundra. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING

AS TEMPERATURES continue to rise each summer, many of us have the luxury of seeking shelter from the sun in cool comfort of air-conditioning.

However, it is very often the case that animals, and in particular farm animals, have no way of keeping themselves cool during the summer heat.

A new animal welfare campaign, Animals Need Shade, and images of farm animals scrambling for a spot in the scarce shade available on Queensland properties are sending shock waves through the state.

The founder of the campaign, Morika Elek, lives in Scenic Rim, Beaudesert, and said she has seen first-hand in properties all across the state, the severity of the issue.

"I was living in a country area and was surrounded by farm animals,” she said.

"I noticed that a lot of paddocks didn't have any shade or shelter and it was so hot I couldn't stand in the sun myself during summer for more than five minutes without getting the full brunt of the blazing sun.

"It's shocking heat. Animals are scrambling to get a little shade, sometimes under half-dead trees or trees on the edge of properties, where the shade is facing the wrong way and they can't get to it.”

Ms Elek said she is aware of places around Rockhampton and in the Central West that have little to no shade.

"I'm hearing more and more from the community who are absolutely upset about it all,” she said.

"There's a place in Rockhampton which didn't have any shade or shelter and after a report was made, they put up a bit of shade cloth.

"There needs to be an adequate definition of what adequate shade/shelter means because nobody seems to know.

"Some pathetic piece of shade cloth won't do the trick. Studies show cattle look for UV shade that provides the most protection from the sun and it needs to be the proper stuff.”

Ms Elek said a requirement should be set in place that encourages property owners and farmers to seek "at least 4sqm of shade per animal”.

As cattle do not have many active sweat glands, they lose heat through respiration and seeking shade.

"Exposure to heat affects the immune system, makes animals more prone to disease and puts them at risk of heat stroke,” Ms Elek said.

"Cattle's upper core temperature is 20 degrees cooler than humans (according to Oklahoma State University extension veterinarian David Sparks) so if it's 26.6C outside it feels like 37.7C to cattle.

"Farm animals have a zone of comfort (a Thermal Neutral Zone) before they experience heat pain and no shade heightens their suffering and humidity significantly adds to that.

"Beef cattle's zone (British breeds) is 15-20C, beef cattle's (tropical breeds) 16-17C, chickens and hens' is 10-20C, dairy cattle's is 5-20C, goats' is 10-20C, pigs' is 16-25C, sheep's is 21-31C, turkeys' is 10-24C. The zones are even lower when the humidity is high.”

Disheartened by the lack of laws surrounding proper care, Ms Elek launched at E-petition in August last year and has gained 1000 signatures.

She hopes the issue gets taken before Parliament and eventually becomes a nation-wide matter.

Ms Elek requested mandatory requirements in the Animal Care and Protection Act 2001 for adequate shelter for livestock, including a definition of adequate shelter and penalties for those who fail to provide it to outdoor animals.

"The law doesn't cover the animals and having adequate shade isn't mandatory,” she said. "They can only be advised and given warning and often it doesn't go any further.

"The community is screaming for change and as heatwaves are the new norm, shelter is the most basic of rights for a farm animal.

"If you truly know how an animal is affected by the heat, it's a no-brainer and you can't let that animal suffer. It's just wrong.”

Ms Elek is encouraging those who see animals without shelter in the heat to take photographs, contact the RSPCA and keep the case number. Or contact the Animal Defenders Office.

Signs of heat stress include panting, increased respiration rate, increased drinking, loss of appetite and lethargy.

Sign the petition

https://www.parliament.qld.gov.au/work-of-assembly/petitions/petition-details?id=2988