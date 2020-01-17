Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW ANIMALS: The two maned wolves that now call the Darling Downs Zoo home.
NEW ANIMALS: The two maned wolves that now call the Darling Downs Zoo home.
Pets & Animals

New animals welcomed at Darling Downs Zoo

Tobi Loftus
, tobi.loftus@thechronicle.com.au
17th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Darling Downs Zoo has welcomed two new maned wolves into its family of animals.

A zoo spokesperson took to Facebook this week to announce the new additions.

"The new year welcomed two fascinating additions to our zoo family in the shape of a beautiful pair of maned wolves named Fane and Bly," the spokesperson said.

 

NEW ANIMALS: The two maned wolves that now call the Darling Downs Zoo home.
NEW ANIMALS: The two maned wolves that now call the Darling Downs Zoo home.

 

"The two year olds have come to live with us from Altina Wildlife Park and are the only breeding pair in Queensland."

Maned wolves are naturally found in the grassland savannahs of central and eastern South America.

"Although they are called wolves and resemble foxes, they are not closely related to either," the spokesperson said.

"They are the only members of their genus Chrysocyon. They are classified as carnivores, but have an omnivorous diet and enjoy fruit as much as meat.

 

 

"At one metre tall, they are the largest canid in South America."

The spokesperson said anyone wanting to find out more about "these amazing creatures, come and say hello at our wolf talk at 11am daily".

The new additions came after the zoo experienced a baby boom among several of the animal species at the facility in the past few months.

The zoo is also expecting to soon receive some Sri Lankan leopards, for which they are currently building enclosures.

animals darling downs zoo
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Strelow offers water clarity

        premium_icon Strelow offers water clarity

        News A STATE MP trying to find a solution to a water shortage crippling townships on Rockhampton’s outskirts says forming a representative body to lobby for them is the...

        • 17th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Pork barrel’: Scathing report over sporting grants

        premium_icon ‘Pork barrel’: Scathing report over sporting grants

        News A scathing report said then-Sports Minister Bridget McKenzie ignored grant merits...

        Wildlife officers to hunt down ‘deliberatly fed’ Rocky croc

        premium_icon Wildlife officers to hunt down ‘deliberatly fed’ Rocky croc

        News Authorities are fed up with dumped carcasses as crocs get closer.

        Servo plans for Gracemere

        premium_icon Servo plans for Gracemere

        News The site would only sell diesel and not any other goods or services.