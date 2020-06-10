Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New app aims to preserve indigenous languages

Carlie Walker
10th Jun 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Butchulla language is one of more than 780 indigenous languages being preserved thanks to a new app.

The app is called Gambay, which means "together" in Butchulla language.

The app features an interactive map that promotes the diversity of Aboriginal languages and Torres Strait Islander languages.

Warragamay sisters Melinda Holden and Bridget Priman are the driving force behind the map.

Butchulla elder Glen Miller said the app would be an important tool for teaching the language.

"Anything that help preserve any indigenous language is important," he said.

"In modern times you have to adapt to what people are using and apps are what people are using."

More Stories

app butchulla indigenous language
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged assault sparks Kershaw Gardens manhunt

        premium_icon Alleged assault sparks Kershaw Gardens manhunt

        Breaking Police scoured the park with night-vision goggles late last night

        Report reveals how much every CQ mayor, councillor earns

        premium_icon Report reveals how much every CQ mayor, councillor earns

        Money Other councils are paid on an attendance basis for participation in meetings

        Are you adhering to Feez Street roundabout’s new road rules?

        premium_icon Are you adhering to Feez Street roundabout’s new road rules?

        News Safety improvements were made to the notoriously dangerous Feez St roundabout in...

        COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, June...