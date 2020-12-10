New app helps tradies get safety paperwork done quickly

A NEW APP has been launched out of Rockhampton aimed at tradies to help with safety paperwork.

Wendy Bishop is the co-founder of Projects One Safety Online, a mobile app which allows businesses to create and record safety documents and activities efficiently, simply and quickly.

Speaking at the launch of the app, Ms Bishop said construction businesses had become so overwhelmed with the amount of safety paperwork involved in projects that a lot of it did not get done, which could ultimately end up in someone being seriously injured or killed.

When asking tradies what their biggest hurdle around paperwork was, most said they did not have the time, computer skills or got paid to do that.

Taking all of this into account, Ms Bishop formed the idea of the app.

It has been four years in the making, with the past two years spent creating the actual app.

“In many workplaces, the tedious process of completing safety paperwork means people cut corners or simply tick and flick, and the purpose of doing safety administration is lost,” she said.

“Every tradie needs to have a safety system in place, and we wanted to make the process simple.

“Creating Projects One Safety Online means we now have an interactive system which includes the whole team, providing the ability to discuss safety matters onsite with the team where and when it matters, recording toolbox meetings, risk assessments and safe work method statements and receiving reminders to review and update documents as needed.”

The app is aimed at all tradespeople from all industries including electricians, plumbers, bricklayers, roofers, painters, plasterers and more.

Ms Bishop is a member of Rockhampton Regional Council’s SmartHub, which is aimed at helping start-ups maximise their early stage business success through collaboration, learning opportunities, support and affordable workspaces.

Rockhampton region Acting Mayor Neil Fisher congratulated and praised the idea and said it responded to the current challenges of workplace health and safety being swept under the rug.

“Safety should be the first thing we think about in everything we do, as everyone deserves to go home safe at the end of the day, each and every day,” Cr Fisher said.

“This is an extremely useful tool that puts safety in the spotlight, helping positively change the behaviour towards safety.”

For further information visit www.projectsafety.online