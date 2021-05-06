New app launched at Beef to record individual animal data

Gone are the days of sitting down for hours in the office after a long day on the property.

On display at Beef Australia, Agriwebb is a farm management software that records all of the property data.

Co-founder and chief revenue officer John Fargher is a fifth generation livestock producer and found himself looking for better efficiencies on the ground.

“Growing up on the land I was looking at what my father and grandfather had done in those previous generations,” he said.

In the previous decades there had been really transformational changes as producers went from a staff of 40 on horses to using motorbikes and airplanes.

“What used to take a month can take a day,” he said.

Looking for what could be the next technology shift, Mr Fargher drew his attention to the books.

“As an industry globally we are all running our business off a pencil and paper notebook,” he said.

“The big problem with that is there is no ability to process, improve and use that information and data to power our business.

“I looked for some software for our business and it was all desktop, you would have to get home at the end of a long day and sit in front of your computer and ultimately that’s never going to happen.”

So, AgriWebb was born and a “very simple and easy to use app” that you can use on your phone was created.

“We are now in an era where everyone has a mobile phone, it works offline and it captures all of that holistic farm information,” Mr Fargher said.

“It captures all of your paddock information, grazing information, infrastructure, all of your livestock data, whether it be herd or individual, plus tasks and workflow.

“Anything you want to record in your business is now encapsulated under the AgriWebb app.”

The app has been in the works for around seven years and now has more than 6,000 farms with a combined 14 million animals using it.

AgriWebb has also expanded to have offices in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

This week at Beef Australia, the business also launched a new product which it has been working on for two years - individual animal management.

“It means producers can now manage at a herd mob level and individual,” Mr Fargher said.

Users can look at the animals through the crush and connect with their chosen software that reads the electronic ear tags and the app will bring up the individual animal data.

“They can make those critical crush side decisions of which animals are performing and which ones are not,” Mr Fargher said.

The world of agricultural technology has really evolved in the past decade with millions of products on the market.

Taking this into account, the AgriWebb software has the ability to connect with other brands and technology.

“Farmers only want one tool, they only want to come to one spot and they can come directly to AgriWebb and they can pull in all of their other tools to make those decisions,” Mr Fargher said.

“We’re not another shiny mousetrap, we are approaching this from a very holistic perspective and pulling all of those tools together, we have many integration and collaboration partners, whether it be hardware or software that comes into our system.”

For Mr Fargher, it’s about meeting the global demands the agricultural industry faces.

“Ultimately we’ve got these huge macro problems, we’ve got to feed 10 billion in 2050, we’ve got to do more from less, we’ve got demands from sustainability and carbon and the entire processes are fragmented,” he said.

“If we digitise on farm we can bring all of the stakeholders across the value chain together.

“That management of information is power…. To meet those global demands.

“Get rid of the low performing animals, we want high performing animals, we will do from less and then we will start to accelerate and deliver on some of these macro goals and will do it simpler, quicker and less stress and we will get paid more.”