New app released to help manage all levels of diabetes care

At just three years of age Rockhampton child Levi Doyle was diagnosed with type one diabetes, opening a whole new medical world for his parents.

And now on the third anniversary of his diagnosis, his father, Matthew Doyle, has launched an app which he hoped will help a lot of other fellow diabetes parents, families, teachers and health professionals.

The app, Diabetes Dashboard, was launched this week at SmartHub.

Mr Doyle is a member of Rockhampton’s Smart Hub.

Diabetes Dashboard is an “all in one personal diabetes platform”.

“It takes all of the various aspect of managing diabetes, whether that is type one or type two, any form of diabetes, and puts them all in one platform,” Mr Doyle said.

“Anything that doesn’t physically involve actually physically treating the condition will be able to be managed through the platform.”

The inspiration to create the app came from his own family’s experience with Levi.

“Our own journey and the overwhelming amount of information, people we had to loop into to getting his care right, creating something to fill a hole we needed,” Mr Doyle said.

There was plenty of products and apps to store all of the data but nothing that did it all.

“Then we quickly realised we could a lot more people by commercialising this into a product,” Mr Doyle said.

“Managing diabetes is a full time job, and we wanted to streamline the process.

“The app includes the ability for a person to include from their blood glucose diary or their action plan, share it right across the board from family, guardians to school and medical professionals.”

The data can then be shared with and accessed by health professionals and schools.

It was well needed as the statistics of diabetes were quite high.

“In Australia there are seven people a day diagnosed with type one diabetes, once you take in diabetes across the board, it is one person every five minutes,” he said.

“Over 420 million people worldwide have diabetes of some type, with type one diabetes said to add 180 decisions needing to be made every single day.”

Rockhampton Mayor Tony Williams attended the launched and congratulated Mr Doyle on the new world-first app.

“I praise Matthew for identifying a need for this kind of service and support across the health care sector,” Mayor Williams said.

“You can really tell by the passion in Matthew‘s voice what it meant to him to be able to produce something to provide all those benefits to his own family, but other children with diabetes and other people with diabetes - how that technology can assist, and how it can make it much more streamlined, and a one-stop shop for all those things that they need to do and manage diabetes throughout their lives.

“It’s very encouraging to see the SmartHub continuing to support and help create the businesses of the future right here in the Rockhampton Region.

“What they‘ve been able to do with those young entrepreneurs and what they’re able to achieve, it really is an incubator to assess and nurture those entrepreneurs to be able to do so.”

For further information on Diabetes Dashboard visit www.diabetesdashboard.app

Diabetes Dashboard subscriptions are $10 a month or $100 a year for a family and $75 for health professional for one month and $750 for one year.