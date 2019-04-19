New app to identify whether or not a fish can be caught

WHILE some kids spent their holidays riding their bikes or playing on their phones, 12-year-olds Kaleb Miller and Logan Housman spent their days building an app to help control over-fishing.

Kaleb and Logan were part of the Young Change Agents program run by Rockhampton's SmartHub to encourage young entrepreneurs and help young people see problems as opportunities.

The boys are working on an app called What's That Fish, which scans a fish and identifies whether it can be caught or not.

The inspiration for their idea came from a love of fishing, a concern about overfishing and the need to control the number of fish being caught.

The Young Change Agent program taught them skills like coding, commitment and resilience to help bring their idea to life.

Lachlan Brown, 16 spent his time working on an enterprise idea called Stationery2 which sells bulk stationery supplies to corporations which provide education in disadvantaged communities.

His items include notebooks and diaries with unique artwork. \

Chloe Armstrong, Tiahana Bryant, Joshua Sanderson, Kaleb Miller, Logan Housman, Declan Lye, Cooper Weldon, Lachlan Brown, Reubens Bartley, Kevin Keller, Blake Harvey (from Ergon Energy), Tanya RutherFord (Young Change Agents). Contributed ROK180419agents2

The two-day program was designed to provide tools to develop creative and critical thinking, communication and confidence for young people to become entrepreneurs, leaders and world changers.

Former CQUniversity business lecturer, Jim Callan assisted with the program as he wants young people to learn key skills to become entrepreneurs.

"Young Change Agents offers the scope that enables us to do things that make every kid entrepreneurial.” Mr Callan said.

Young Change Agents runs numerous projects and events regularly throughout Rockhampton in order to allow young people to solve real world problems using sustainable business models, according to chief executive Margaret O'Brien.

"It's incredibly empowering for them to be able to come to the SmartHub and meet adult founders, work on their ideas and get feedback and support.” she said.

SmartHub business manager, Elize Hattin, believes entrepreneurial skills are important for the future.

"The future is changing and young people need to be equipped with these skills.” she said.