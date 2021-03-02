Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Aurizon's Railyards on Bolsover St have been abadoned since 2018 when work ceased at the site. There is a masterpaln in the works to revitalise the site.
Aurizon's Railyards on Bolsover St have been abadoned since 2018 when work ceased at the site. There is a masterpaln in the works to revitalise the site.
News

New approval paves the way for future development at Rocky Railyards

Vanessa Jarrett
2nd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Rockhampton Railyards have been sitting vacant since June 2018 after Aurizon closed the facility, leaving 181 people out of work – but plans are mounting for the site to reopen.

The 31ha site was on the agenda of the council meeting last week and was approved for variations to the planning scheme, which will pave the way for future development.

The variations allow for a “mix of uses which will make a valuable addition to the employment and community fabric of the region”.

The site is now approved to have a range of uses in the precinct.

aurizon aurizon job cuts aurizon rockhampton barry orourke rockhampton railyards tmbdevelopmentapplications
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillors to vote on GKI infrastructure plans

        Premium Content Councillors to vote on GKI infrastructure plans

        Rural Altum construction director Rob McCready was in Rockhampton on Monday to promote his priorities.

        Get scripts, chemist supplies delivered with new app

        Premium Content Get scripts, chemist supplies delivered with new app

        Health The scripts are filled by a qualified pharmacist and delivered on the same day.

        Oz Day ‘joyride’ costs disqualified driver

        Premium Content Oz Day ‘joyride’ costs disqualified driver

        News Tyler Worley fronted a Yeppoon court for the second time in a matter of weeks.

        Knife allegedly held to victim’s throat in horrific break-in

        Premium Content Knife allegedly held to victim’s throat in horrific break-in

        Crime Police are appealing for information after a home in North Rockhampton was...