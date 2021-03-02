Menu
Aurizon's Railyards on Bolsover St have been abadoned since 2018 when work ceased at the site. There is a masterpaln in the works to revitalise the site.
News

New approval paves way for future development at railyards

Vanessa Jarrett
2nd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
The Rockhampton Railyards have been sitting vacant since June 2018 after Aurizon closed the facility, leaving 181 people out of work - but plans are mounting for the site to reopen.

The 31ha site was on the agenda of the council meeting last week and was approved for variations to the planning scheme, which will pave the way for future development.

The variations allow for a "mix of uses which will make a valuable addition to the employment and community fabric of the region".

The site is now approved to have a range of uses in the precinct.

