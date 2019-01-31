New aquaculture development sites named for Rocky region

AQUACULTURE ANNOUNCEMENT: Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke (left), Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Rockhampton Regional mayor Margaret Strelow, Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson, and Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner were on hand to announce two Rockhampton region sites as prime targets to play a part in Queensland's booming aquaculture industry.

AQUACULTURE ANNOUNCEMENT: Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke (left), Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Rockhampton Regional mayor Margaret Strelow, Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson, and Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner were on hand to announce two Rockhampton region sites as prime targets to play a part in Queensland's booming aquaculture industry. Leighton Smith

JOBS are expected to flow into Rockhampton region as a result of plans to expand Queensland's thriving aquaculture industry.

Yesterday the Queensland Government declared two sites south of Rockhampton on 3,700ha of land near Casuarina Creek (2278ha) and Raglan Creek (1430ha), were identified as prime targets suitable for aquaculture industry development.

Known as land-based marine aquaculture development areas (ADAs), Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner announced a total of six new ADAs along Queensland's coastal areas where a range of marine species could be sustainably cultivated in earthen ponds with suitable elevation, topography and distance to seawater access.

Joined Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Rockhampton Regional mayor Margaret Strelow, and Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robert, Mr Furner estimated 100 jobs would result from developing Rockhampton's local ADAs.

"The Queensland Government supports the future development and growth of an ecologically sustainable, diverse and innovative aquaculture industry,” Mr Furner said.

"Identifying areas suitable for aquaculture development is an important initiative to grow the industry, and will bring more jobs in a stronger regional Queensland economy.”

In 2016-17, Mr Furner said aquaculture was a $120 million industry, employing more than 530 Queenslanders full-time.

"Species suitable for land-based marine aquaculture could include prawns and marine fin fish such as the iconic Queensland barramundi or cobia,” he said.

"Our proximity to Asian markets, reputation for quality seafood and increased demand for Australian native fish species means Queensland is well-positioned to produce high value aquaculture products.”

The sites were identified in consultation with industry, government and affected landholders and would have the least environmental impact and land-use constraints for operating an aquaculture business.

He said ADAs not only helped identify areas for potential development but also provided investors a list of suitable project locations.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said this plan would put the Rockhampton region at the forefront of Queensland's aquaculture future, attracting investment and employment.

"This is the sort of vision that our region needs, one that will grow the jobs we need in the future,” Mr O'Rourke said.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow welcomed the State Government's announcement saying it complemented council's own research into aquaculture and ambition to encourage the diversification of the region's produce and to promote new jobs.

"(It) complements the substantial amount of groundwork we have been doing in the background with our Advance Rockhampton team who has been working with the State on the identification of suitable aquaculture land in the region and how to expand local aquaculture supply chain opportunities,” Cr Strelow said.

"Especially as we increase our engagement with Chinese, Singapore and domestic investors, this direction from the State Government supports what we have been venturing towards and proves that there is an enormous amount of economic opportunity right here for aquaculture.”

She said the World Bank estimated the global aquaculture market to be worth US $176 Billion in 2017 and was expecting this market to balloon to US $219 Billion by 2022 as more protein was required by Asia.

"We don't want to leave this stone unturned and Advance Rockhampton will now lead the creation of the Rockhampton Aquaculture Industry Development Plan (RAIDP) to tap into this opportunity,” Mayor Strelow said.

Cr Strelow said a RADIP would comprise of an infrastructure plan, supply chain development plan, education and training plan, environmental plan and an indigenous aquaculture opportunities plan, which would provide direction and help facilitate the creation of this emerging industry in the Rockhampton Region.

"Advance Rockhampton will develop the RAIDP in consultation with landholders, local business interests, the community, the Darumbal people and stakeholder government agencies; together we can have our fish and eat it too,” she said.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said it was important to grow aquaculture in a way that will protect the environment and the Great Barrier Reef at the same time.

"Through better planning upfront for aquaculture and looking at innovative technologies and approaches, we can minimise the environmental impacts while growing this important industry,” Mr Dick said.