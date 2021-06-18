New arrival ready to touch down at Sunshine Coast Airport

First flight between Cairns and the Coast

A new arrival is about to touch down at Sunshine Coast Airport to replace a senior executive heading south.

Sunshine Coast Airport announced Kate McCreery-Carr as its new general manager of operations and assets on Friday morning.

Ms McCreery-Carr has spent more than 30 years in the aviation industry with a 14-year stint at Cairns Airport and roles with Air Niugini and Australian Airlines among her experiences.

Ms McCreery-Carr was being brought in to replace outgoing Frank Mondello, who had taken up a new role as general manager of Coffs Harbour Airport, which is a member of Agilis Airports – the company which oversees management of Sunshine and Coffs Harbour airports for investment manager Palisade Investment Partners.

Ms McCreery-Carr was due to start in July.

Sunshine Coast Airport CEO Andrew Brodie said there had been an “extensive search and extremely competitive field” to replace Mr Mondello.

“Sunshine Coast Airport is at an exciting time with passenger numbers recovering, a new international runway and the delivery of our Master Plan 2040 a key focus for us – it’s no surprise we had such a high calibre of candidates wanting to join our team,” Mr Brodie said.

“Kate is a highly experienced executive in both commercial and operational areas and her recent role as Chief Operating Officer for Cairns Airport saw her lead all airside, landside and terminal operations, including maintenance and significant capital programs.

“Kate will be a great fit for our team and her commitment to ensuring airport operations meet the current and future needs of stakeholders and customers will help guide Sunshine Coast Airport as we undertake a number of major projects including the terminal redevelopment.”

Mr Mondello had been a former senior leader at Sydney Airport and had more than 40 years’ experience in the industry.

